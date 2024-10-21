Latest update October 21st, 2024 12:59 AM

 Best Western opens Aiden Hotel in Guyana

Oct 21, 2024 News

…as Pres. Ali says gov’t aiming to build world-class economy

With a heavy focus on investment and opportunities, the government is aiming to build a world-class economy, which will be achieved through partnership and collaboration with the private sector, President Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali said on Saturday evening.

He was at the time speaking at the formal opening of Aiden by Best Western Hotel on Oronoque Street, Georgetown. President Ali said building such a world-class economy requires world-class facilities and infrastructures. “We are trying to build an economy by 2030 that will have at least three million people passing through annually to utilise the services that we are building in our economy,” President Ali said. He noted that Guyana’s resistance and sustainability must be built in a manner that understands that the country is competing globally and not with itself.

A view of the Aiden by Best Western Hotel

A view of the Aiden by Best Western Hotel

As a result, each stakeholder that is a part of the investment plan must adopt a winning culture. It must be centered around bold decisions and ideas that are backed by hard work to transform the country. The president encouraged the hotel operators to have predictability in the brand of the hotel, its pricing, value, and services. “Sometimes the market can play with our minds in terms of demand and supply and the whole economic principle. But I want to encourage the operators of this hotel to ensure that there is predictability consistently. It is important because it helps you to build long-term clientele,” the President stated.

Additionally, the Minister of Tourism, Industry and Commerce, Oneidge Walrond described the hotel as a “visionary project” which aligns with the government’s developmental plans.

She noted that it will greatly contribute to the tourism sector which is a cornerstone of Guyana’s economy. “Today’s opening of the Aiden by Best Western is proof of what can be achieved when the private sector and government work hand in hand to develop our tourism products,” Minister Walrond posited.

She went on to say that the government is committed to fostering such partnerships and is confident that the investments made will pay dividends for generations to come. Meanwhile, the Director of Arimu Investments Inc, Geraldo Alphonso, the local company that is a part of the Aiden by Best Western franchise, said that the hotel came with a lot of challenges, however, they were overcome. “I am very humbled to stand here tonight and say that we have fought every battle that came our way…I encourage all investors in this country to make their mark in our beautiful Guyana,” Alphonso stressed. The hotel which is the first of its kind in South America boasts some 138 rooms. Its aesthetic showcases Guyana’s flora and fauna while some of its suites are named after some of the country’s rivers. It sees over 60 locals being employed.

The hotel also saw funding from the local Guyana Bank for Trade and Industry (GBTI). The sod was turned back in March of 2021 for the US $15 million hotel. (DPI)

 

 

One of the dining areas inside of the hotel

One of the dining areas inside of the hotel

 

 

