Latest update October 21st, 2024 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

A lil gossip nah gan hurt yuh

Oct 21, 2024 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – Dem Boys Seh how Socrates used to deh in Greece long, long time ago, and dem call he a big wise man. One day, he walking down de road when one of he buddies run up to he, outta breath, and seh, “Socrates, yuh know wha I just hear ‘bout one of yuh students?”

Socrates stop he right deh. “Hold on, bai. Before yuh spill yuh mouth, leh we do a lil test. Is de Test of Three.”

De man look confuse. “Test of Three?”

“Yeah,” Socrates seh. “First thing: Is it true? Yuh sure wha yuh ‘bout to tell me real true?”

De man scratch he head. “Nah, nah, I just hear it so.”

“Hmm,” Socrates seh, “So yuh ain’t even sure if is true. All right, let we move on to de next one—Goodness. Is wha yuh ‘bout to tell me something good?”

De man seh, “Nah, is de opposite.”

Socrates shake he head. “So yuh want to tell me something bad and yuh ain’t even know if it true. Well, leh we try de last one—Usefulness. Is wha yuh ‘bout to tell me gon help me in any way?”

De man hang he head. “Nah, it ain’t really useful.”

Socrates seh, “Well if it ain’t true, it ain’t good, and it ain’t useful, then why waste yuh breath?”

De man walk away shame-shame. And that is why dem seh Socrates was a wise man.

But leh me tell yuh why Socrates never know that Plato was having an affair with his wife – he was too busy with all dem fancy tests!

Talk half. Leff half.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | September. 30th, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

October 1st turn off your lights to bring about a change!

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Guyana’s IGG team departs for French Guiana

Guyana’s IGG team departs for French Guiana

Oct 21, 2024

By Rawle Toney Kaieteur Sports – Today, Guyana’s athletes embarked on their journey to French Guiana to compete in the 2024 edition of the Inter Guiana Games (IGG). The annual sporting...
Read More
Imlach named Guyana Harpy Eagles’ Captain

Imlach named Guyana Harpy Eagles’ Captain

Oct 21, 2024

Persaud, Leung pedal to victory at Percy Boyce Memorial Cycle Race

Persaud, Leung pedal to victory at Percy Boyce...

Oct 21, 2024

North Ruimveldt upsets Sparta Boss

North Ruimveldt upsets Sparta Boss

Oct 21, 2024

Asalanka, Madushka help Sri Lanka take 1-0 lead

Asalanka, Madushka help Sri Lanka take 1-0 lead

Oct 21, 2024

St Pius boot by Rosignol, Johnson’s brace propels Marian into semi …Santa Rosa, Belladrum also secure semifinals tickets

St Pius boot by Rosignol, Johnson’s brace...

Oct 20, 2024

Features/Columnists

  • Is this right or wrong?

    Kaieteur News – The attendance of a sitting Head of State at the political event of a ruling party in another country... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]