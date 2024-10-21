A lil gossip nah gan hurt yuh

Latest update October 21st, 2024 12:59 AM
Oct 21, 2024 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists
Kaieteur News – Dem Boys Seh how Socrates used to deh in Greece long, long time ago, and dem call he a big wise man. One day, he walking down de road when one of he buddies run up to he, outta breath, and seh, “Socrates, yuh know wha I just hear ‘bout one of yuh students?”
Socrates stop he right deh. “Hold on, bai. Before yuh spill yuh mouth, leh we do a lil test. Is de Test of Three.”
De man look confuse. “Test of Three?”
“Yeah,” Socrates seh. “First thing: Is it true? Yuh sure wha yuh ‘bout to tell me real true?”
De man scratch he head. “Nah, nah, I just hear it so.”
“Hmm,” Socrates seh, “So yuh ain’t even sure if is true. All right, let we move on to de next one—Goodness. Is wha yuh ‘bout to tell me something good?”
De man seh, “Nah, is de opposite.”
Socrates shake he head. “So yuh want to tell me something bad and yuh ain’t even know if it true. Well, leh we try de last one—Usefulness. Is wha yuh ‘bout to tell me gon help me in any way?”
De man hang he head. “Nah, it ain’t really useful.”
Socrates seh, “Well if it ain’t true, it ain’t good, and it ain’t useful, then why waste yuh breath?”
De man walk away shame-shame. And that is why dem seh Socrates was a wise man.
But leh me tell yuh why Socrates never know that Plato was having an affair with his wife – he was too busy with all dem fancy tests!
Talk half. Leff half.
