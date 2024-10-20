TOTALTEC Inc. launches E-Learning platform to equip Guyanese workforce with ‘in-demand’ skills

Kaieteur News – TOTALTEC Inc., a 100% Guyanese-owned Company, on Friday has announced the launch of an innovative multi-sector e-learning platform, designed to equip the Guyanese workforce with in-demand skills.

The initiative aims to provide access to internationally accredited training programs, equipping Guyanese workers with the in-demand skills necessary for thriving in key industries.

The company stated in a press release, “Our e-learning platform is a powerful tool for up skilling all Guyanese, regardless of their location, and creating pathways to enhanced employment opportunities.”

With that aside, the platform offers a comprehensive suite of courses designed to meet the evolving needs of Guyana’s dynamic economy. Those would include hospitality, which aims to elevate customer service, food and beverage management, and front office skills.

The e-learning platform also offers, construction, where participants can master essential trades such as carpentry, masonry, plumbing, and electrical work, all with a strong emphasis on safety.

The oil and gas module provides expertise in drilling, production, maintenance, and health, safety, and environmental practices, aligning with international standards. For those in the industrial sector, the program focuses on developing proficiency in manufacturing processes, quality control, and industrial safety protocols.

Furthermore, the operations and maintenance training equip learners with skills in equipment operation, maintenance procedures, and troubleshooting techniques.

Developed in partnership with renowned international training institutions, the e-learning platform offers several key features to enhance the learning experience. One of its standout elements is flexible learning, which allows users to access courses anytime and anywhere, empowering them to progress at their own pace.

The platform also includes interactive content, providing engaging modules filled with videos, simulations, and assessments that reinforce the learning process.

Additionally, it emphasizes industry-relevant skills, focusing on practical knowledge that is directly applicable to the workplace. The platform ensures affordable access, offering cost-effective solutions that make up skilling accessible to a broader audience.

TOTALTECH highlighted, “Complementing the e-learning platform, TOTALTEC Training also offers hands-on vocational training at its 80,000 sq. ft. facility in Georgetown, adjacent to the Guyana Shore Base (GYSBI).”

This purpose-built facility has already trained over 4,000 Guyanese to international standards. Some of the programs include, foundational safety, which are essential safety practices across all sectors.

The training program also includes specialized courses on lifting operations, which focus on the safe operation of cranes, forklifts, and other lifting equipment. Additionally, participants will receive instruction on plant inspections and operations, covering the inspection and maintenance of industrial equipment to ensure optimal performance and safety in the workplace.

The organization further underscored, “TOTALTEC is the only accredited center in Guyana for both NPORS (UK National Plant Operators Registration Scheme) and LEEA (UK Lifting Equipment Engineers Association).”

Notably, it’s Banks man & Slinger program is also accredited by LEEA, demonstrating its commitment to delivering high-quality training.

TOTALTEC e-learning packages are available to government institutions, general public, and private sector, both domestic and international. This multi-faceted approach to workforce development is a significant investment in Guyana’s future, empowering individuals and driving economic growth.