Latest update October 20th, 2024 12:56 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Parrotfish

Oct 20, 2024 Interesting Creatures in Guyana, News

Kaieteur News – Source: National Geographic

Image displaying a parrotfish

Image displaying a parrotfish

It’s hard to decide which of the colorful parrotfish’s many unique characteristics is most remarkable.

Coral Diet

There’s its diet, which consists primarily of algae extracted from chunks of coral ripped from a reef. The coral is pulverized with grinding teeth in the fishes’ throats in order to get to the algae-filled polyps inside. Much of the sand in the parrotfish’s range is actually the ground-up, undigested coral they excrete.

Coloring and Sex

There’s its sex, which they can change repeatedly throughout their lives, and their coloration and patterns, which are a classification nightmare, varying greatly, even among the males, females, and juveniles of the same species.

Nighttime Cocoon

Finally, there are the pajamas. Every night, certain species of parrotfish envelope themselves in a transparent cocoon made of mucous secreted from an organ on their head. Scientists think the cocoon masks their scent, making them harder for nocturnal predators, like moray eels, to find.

Population

Close relatives of the wrasse, parrotfish are abundant in and around the tropical reefs of all the world’s oceans. There are about 80 identified species, ranging in size from less than 1 to 4 feet in length.

As Food

Their meat is rarely consumed in the United States, but is a delicacy in many other parts of the world. In Polynesia, it is served raw and was once considered “royal food,” only eaten by the king.

 

 

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | September. 30th, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

October 1st turn off your lights to bring about a change!

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

St Pius boot by Rosignol, Johnson’s brace propels Marian into semi …Santa Rosa, Belladrum also secure semifinals tickets

St Pius boot by Rosignol, Johnson’s brace propels Marian into semi ...

Oct 20, 2024

Courts Optical Pee Wee U11 Football Tournament 2024… Kaieteur Sports – Belladrum, Rosignol, Marian Academy, and Santa Rosa Primary have advanced to the semi-finals of the Petra-coordinated...
Read More
Nandu, Imlach, Alimohamed inspire Demerara to retain title

Nandu, Imlach, Alimohamed inspire Demerara to...

Oct 20, 2024

Lights Green for Mainstay Drag Race Meet

Lights Green for Mainstay Drag Race Meet

Oct 20, 2024

Greene, Siland impress on opening night – El Salvador’s Pineda win Pro Card

Greene, Siland impress on opening night –...

Oct 20, 2024

Sod turned for construction of BLUEWATER Shipping Stadium

Sod turned for construction of BLUEWATER Shipping...

Oct 19, 2024

President Ali, Montagliani share plans for football development in Guyana

President Ali, Montagliani share plans for...

Oct 19, 2024

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]