Nandu, Imlach, Alimohamed inspire Demerara to retain title

Oct 20, 2024 Sports

Ronaldo Alimohamed copped the Man-of-the-match award in the finals for his 4 wickets

GCB Super50 Senior Inter-county Finals

Kaieteur Sports – Demerara completed a resounding 7-wicket win over Essequibo in an exciting battle, retaining their Super50 Inter-county title after a dominant all-round showing which ended yesterday at the Bourda Ground.

The victorious Demerara team pose with head coach Garvin Nedd among other GCB officials yesterday at Bourda Ground

Essequibo managed 164 all out batting first led by Kanhaiya Ramkarran (49), their main scorer and the rock of the innings.

It was a splendid spell of seam bowling from Ronaldo Alimohamed, who captured 4-45, with support from spinner Ashmead Nedd who chipped in with 2-25.

Playing like the champs they entered the tournament as, Demerara cruised to another senior Inter-county title, spurred by fifties from Matthew Nandu (57) and skipper Tevin Imlach (56*), effectively taking the champs to 167-3 in 33.4 overs.

After tournament leading run-scorer Tagenarine Chanderpaul (33) retired hurt, Nandu spanked 4 fours and a six while Imlach was more classical, finding the fence three times.

After Chanderpaul and Nandu shared 50 for the opening wicket, the opener and his skipper teamed up to see their team home with another timely half-century partnership, led by Imlach who carried his boys home.

Essequibo spinner Malcolm Hubbard was the most successful bowler with 2-19. Earlier, Demerara in-form batsman Ramkarran anchored Essequibo’s innings after losing openers Kevon Boodie (1) and Keemo Paul (1).

Kemol Savory hung around for his 21, hitting just one four and a six while providing brief support to the half-centurion.

Essequibo Captain Anthony Adams (7), was trapped LBW by a tidy Nedd. Ricardo Adams struck a solitary four but was caught by Lord off Persaud.

Harry revived the innings for a brief period, playing a nice hand as he faced some 46 deliveries but more importantly had two fours and a six which added to Essequibo’s total.

Ramkarran was knocked over by a beauty from Nedd, one short of what would have been a possible innings-saving half-century.

But Alimohamed struck twice, removing a set looking Harry followed by a beauty which uprooted the stumps of Sampson, effectively bringing a fighting innings from Essequibo to the end.

Alimohamed was named finals MVP for his 4 wickets, while Chanderpaul copped the award for leading run-scorer with an aggregate of 259 runs including a century and a fifty.

Demerara sealed off the haul with the most wickets award going to spinner Lord, who finished with 11 wickets, with Essequibo’s Ricardo Adams being among the honorable mentions with 8 wickets. (C.Ross)

