(Motorbike bandits snatch $2M from engineer)

Oct 20, 2024 News

 

Two motorbike bandits on Saturday reportedly snatched a female engineer’s shoulder bag with $2 million inside at Lombard Street, Georgetown.

The victim, Natasha Lewis, was held at gunpoint, police said. She was reportedly walking to a shop on Lombard street to make a purchase, when the bandits pulled-up on a motorcycle.

After sticking her up, they snatched her shoulder bag and rode away. A report was subsequently made with police.

Investigations are ongoing.

 

