Moot Court Guyana launches first International Law Mooting Competition

Kaieteur News – The Moot Court Guyana (MCG) officially kicked off the 2024/2025 academic year on Friday by launching its first mooting competition with its International Law Mooting Competition (the ILMC).

The MCG is a student-led organization operating within the Department of Law at the Faculty of Social Studies of the University of Guyana (UG). MCG is committed to enhancing the advocacy skills of LL.B students by providing opportunities for participation in debates, mooting competitions, impromptu speaking contests, and various other advocacy-related activities.

According to a statement issued by MCG, the moot scenarios which were drafted by Lecturer of Department of Law at UG, Neville Bissember raised questions of international dispute resolution under the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (“UNCLOS”), and international humanitarian and human rights law, and public international law issues such as immunity.

During the competition, six teams faced off in three intense rounds. At the conclusion of the third round, team two, consisting of Fabian Green (Senior Counsel), Juneeda Jeffers (Junior Counsel), and Raheem Blair (Researcher), emerged victorious with an impressive score of 83.5 out of a possible 100 points. Team one, made up of Shamar Sukhu (Senior Counsel), John Applewhite-Hercules (Junior Counsel), and Anelia Bacchus (Researcher), secured second place with a score of 78.5 out of 100 points.

MCG said in the statement, “Juneeda Jeffers was named the overall best advocate for her outstanding performance.”

Importantly, the two teams will compete against each other in the final round of the competition, scheduled for October 25, 2024.

To this end, in his closing remarks, Justice Peter Hugh, who served as the judge for the mooting competition, commended the participants for their courage in participating in the competition, and encouraged further participation to enhance their advocacy skills.

“MCG continues to foster participation in these mooting activities as part of its commitment to developing the advocacy skills of every LL. B student,” MCG related in the statement.