Money for Guyanese

Kaieteur News – Most Guyanese are set for a joyous holiday season, should all go well with the cash grant distribution. It encountered trouble: definition of ‘household.’ So, $200,000 changed to $100,000, and included all those over 18 as of January 1, 2024. More recipients, happy ones, means more potential voters. Then, it was supposed to be mainly from the GPL database, but now that seems off the table, with new identification-based criteria. Whatever the distribution format, disposable income and spending power, two closely related Guyanese challenges, would enjoy a boost. But is this about providing relief for suffering Guyanese? Or does this $100,000 cash grant function as voting incentive, a poorly disguised piece of elections sleight of hand?

Guyanese poor in many locations have been crying out for an ease to their distressing cost-of-living circumstances for years, with those pleas all falling on deaf ears in the PPPC Government. Citizens took note of oil money withdrawals and where those funds went, who got, who didn’t. The hungry in Guyana formed the bulk of those who didn’t, were left to their own devices. First, they were reminded of how much the government had done for them through subsidies, increases in tax thresholds and pensions, among other helpful efforts. Though those were so, they were not enough, which meant that hungry Guyanese were staying hungry, growing hungrier. But, who in the PPPC Government had the time and patience to give a listening ear to the struggles of Guyanese poor? Then second, the leaders in the government were too busy listening to their own wisdom: they are working diligently to manage inflation. More relief funds placed in the hands of Guyanese would fuel inflationary pressures, which could get out of control quickly. And so it was that the fear of inflation, pretended or real, served as the basis to deny a helping hand to citizens during their difficult times.

Third, to add insult to injury, the PPPC Government then introduced what was both stomach-cringing and hurtful: official statistics. In brief, the prices for basic food items are at healthy levels, viz., affordable levels. The increases in food prices were negligible, in the low single-digit range. There was this disconnect on the ground, as experienced by citizens. Because the prices for essential food items and aggregated statistics that the government was putting out could not have been more apart. So far apart, as to be obscene, a cruel laugh in the face of those who couldn’t feed their families properly. With President Ali’s initial grand $200,000 address, concerns about inflation vanished. Obviously, President Ali has some powers that are still unknown to most locals. The way that we at this publication see this is that there is day-to-day economics, then there is election season economics. Money is found, more now, the speech is finalized, and the needed helping hand is suddenly delivered, like a friend from nowhere. The Opposition dismissed the original $200,000 cash grant as ‘elections gimmickry.’ We call it for what could be much closer to the truth: PPPC Government elections trickery.

Fourth, Vice President Jagdeo informed the nation that the cash grant distribution could take five months. The use of “one-off” is repeated in the government’s cash grant messages, and when coupled with the five-month timeframe, Jagdeo could be subtly signaling Guyanese that he has delivered, and the rest (right voting) is now up to them. The complaints of those who could have been left out have been heard, which is what led to the second presidential announcement involving the revision from $200,000 per household to $100,000 for anyone over 18 years old. This has elections fever at high temperatures. With the distribution now reduced to $100,000 per person (18 at a minimum), and ID card or valid passport coming into play, this is beginning to look more like more than Christmas. It is now looking more like the old cash in white envelopes. When distributions in Guyana must be done face-to-face, the opportunity is provided for close quarter negotiations and individual self-enrichment. What it will be is still up in the air presently. Overall, there is the economics of the cash grant, then regular practices and, naturally, the old PPPC Government politics.