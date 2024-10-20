Lights Green for Mainstay Drag Race Meet

Kaieteur Sports – The excitement for today Mainstay Drag race event has reached a boiling point and will overflow today in the Cinderella County.

With more than 50 competitors taking the near six hour voyage to the days event, there is expected to also some heartbreak when the sun sets.

The overwhelming support for the sport in the county has definitely grown from the first encounter last year with the competition numbers almost doubling.

Enthusiastic fans could be seen flocking the Anna Regina Tarmac last evening for the meet and greet which lends more hype to today’s event.

Set for an 11:00am start time, fans can look forward to competition in the 1500cc, 1600cc, 1800cc, 2000cc, 2500cc, 3000cc, Unlimited and female classes.

There is also expected to be a drift exhibition.

The Guyana Motor Racing and Sports Club (GMRSC) Vice President Shairaz Roshandin confirmed that all systems are in place for the event today, with the final preparation work being done on several sections of the track early yesterday morning.

“We had to apply some special quick drying cement to some spots on the track early this [yesterday] morning for some small corrective measures. It is nothing that competitors or fans should be worried about because it dries in a few hours so it’s definitely set for tomorrow [today].

“We also have a few surprises for those fans in Essequibo. We expect to feature at least one of the newest high powered cars in the sport there. I won’t say who or what the team is or what they are bringing, but fans will have to be there to see it.”

And while there will be winners and loosers after the day, the ancient county will have had a show put on for them.