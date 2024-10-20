Inspired by visually impaired brother, businessman offers meaningful support to Guyana Society for the Blind

By: Christal Yong

Kaieteur News – Inspired by his brother’s blindness, Chandie Singh owner of C.S World Cargo 2000 Inc has stepped up his support for the Guyana Society for the Blind (GSB). Recognizing the challenges faced by visually impaired individuals, he decided to make a meaningful contribution that reflects his commitment to enhancing their quality of life.

In a heartfelt initiative aimed at enhancing educational opportunities for visually impaired individuals, Singh on Tuesday donated five laptops to the GSB. This is in addition to his donation of 30 laptop computers which he made last year. The donation ceremony held at the company’s headquarters Cummings Street, Georgetown, was a showcase of his commitment to empowering those with visual impairment through technology.

As the world becomes increasingly digital access to technology is crucial for personal and professional development. The laptops will provide GSB members with essential tools to engage with educational resources, improve their skills, and foster independence. This thoughtful contribution aims to bridge the gap between the visually impaired community and the digital landscape, enabling members to participate more fully in today’s technology-driven society.

The GSB, a nonprofit organization dedicated to the development and empowerment of blind individuals in Guyana, plays a vital role in fostering a supportive community. With initiatives focused on education, advocacy, and skill development, the society is committed to helping its members achieve their fullest potential.

Cecil Morris, President of the GSB, expressed his gratitude during the event, highlighting the significance of such support.

He said, “… What we do is train persons to take the business society by using computers or whatever means necessary to make them you know have an independent kind of living.”

In addition, Odessa Blaire an orientation mobility officer explained to this publication that within the institute persons are taught to become more independent by using assistive technology. Blaire also expressed her gratitude by lamenting the improvements the contribution will make in persons lives at the GSB.

To that end, the owner of C.S World Cargo 2000 Inc, recalled years ago when he made a visit to the institute, and was amazed after seeing a visually impaired person using a computer.

He had enquired, “How can a blind person use a computer? I said how many computers you guys needed?” As a result, the businessman donated 30 laptops.

Singh related, “I set up this office here in Guyana to be able to support social events and the poor…” He continued, “…like the blind institute we want to be able to support them.”

To this end, the owner then explained that a portion of the company’s profits is being allocated to support charitable initiatives.