Guyana is de best at dis sort of ting!

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – Dem Boys Seh how some people in dis country quick fuh bad mouth each other, but dem faster fuh turn round and smile like is one big happy family. One minute, yuh hear dem talking how de other one is a scamp, thief, and can’t be trusted wid a needle much less a dollar. De next minute, dem grinning and hugging like dem just win de lottery together.

Dis is how Guyanese stay. Dem cuss yuh up in private, but when time come fuh face de public, dem acting like dem is two peas in a pod. Dem same people who seh all kind ah things behind yuh back does turn round and buy yuh a drink. Dem does say, “Is just lil misunderstanding, buddy.” But everybody know de truth.

Dem Boys seh, when yuh go to a party, is pure love in de room, but ask anybody and dem gon tell yuh who been saying what about who. De same people who smile in yuh face does have plenty to say when yuh ain’t around. Dem talk about yuh clothes, dem talk about yuh house, dem talk about yuh car—dem even talk about yuh dog. But let dem see yuh now, and is, “Long time, buddy! We gat to catch up!”

And de politicians, dem is de worst! Today, yuh hear one calling de other a crook and a hustler. Tomorrow, dem shaking hands and signing papers like is best buddies from school days. Dem cuss each other in Parliament, but when is time fuh de cameras, is like dem rehearse fuh de handshake and de smile.

Dem Boys seh people in dis country got de best drama. Everybody acting like dem got Oscar potential. Dem gon smile fuh de camera, but soon as de light turn off, dem whispering like dem auditioning fuh a new soap opera. But don’t worry, give it two days, and dem gon be back fuh another photo op, hugging like dem ain’t got a care in de world.

Dem Boys seh yuh can bad mouth all yuh want, just remember to keep a spare smile in yuh pocket. Yuh never know when yuh gon need it.

Talk half. Leff half