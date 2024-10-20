(Car-thieves throw owner in trench)

Latest update October 20th, 2024 8:17 PM
Kaieteur News- Two car thieves on Saturday night threw a man into a trench at Soesdyke, East Bank Demerara (EBD) before driving away with his $3M car, PVV 1962.
The victim was identified as 27-year-old John Caesar. Caesar is a heavy-duty machine operator and a resident of Timehri Cemetery Road, EBD.
Bandits stole his car after he went for a drink at a Night Club located at Soesdyke. Police said that he was sitting inside his car with a designated driver when they attacked.
The car was reportedly parked a short distance away from the club and the driver’s door was open. Caesar recalled two men approaching the car armed with what looked like a gun.
One of them stick him-up while the other reportedly choked him and pulled him out of the vehicle.
They then threw him into a nearby trench before driving off with his car and Samsung cellular phone.
Investigations are ongoing.
