Car-thieves throw owner in trench

Oct 20, 2024

Car-thieves throw owner in trench

Kaieteur News- Two car thieves on Saturday night threw a man into a trench at Soesdyke, East Bank Demerara (EBD) before driving away with his $3M car, PVV 1962.

The victim was identified as 27-year-old John Caesar. Caesar is a heavy-duty machine operator and a resident of Timehri Cemetery Road, EBD.

Bandits stole his car after he went for a drink at a Night Club located at Soesdyke. Police said that he was sitting inside his car with a designated driver when they attacked.

The car was reportedly parked a short distance away from the club and the driver’s door was open. Caesar recalled two men approaching the car armed with what looked like a gun.

One of them stick him-up while the other reportedly choked him and pulled him out of the vehicle.

They then threw him into a nearby trench before driving off with his car and Samsung cellular phone.

Investigations are ongoing.

 

