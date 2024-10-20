AG points out-Guyana is shining in ‘balancing’ technology and conservation

Dear Editor,

We need to accept that life is a composite, and must be treated wholistically. That is why, globally, the recent increase in and intensity of public and academic interest in preserving biodiversity has led to the growth of the field of ‘conservation technology.’ This may sound like an oxymoron, but in fact, it is a corollary that involves designing and constructing tools that use technology to aid in the conservation of wildlife, plants and animals. This will not change, and happy is that nation who will embrace this.

Well, Editor, this is where Guyana is, and this was yet again echoed, when Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Mohabir Anil Nandlall, SC, emphatically stated that Guyana’s forest preservation efforts are ‘futuristic and innovative.’ In a terse summation, the AG succinctly iterated that “While it can be argued that science and technology may have led to environmental degradation which exists today, we cannot undo what is already done…(but) we can use the technological opportunities available to protect and preserve what is left. The occasion for his necessary refrain was the “Inter-Parliamentary Union’s (IPU’s) 149th General Assembly,” in Geneva, Switzerland, held under the theme, “Harnessing Science, Technology, and Innovation for a More Peaceful and Sustainable Future.”

The legal luminary waxed eloquent, as he pointed out that “Guyana’s approach to forest preservation serves as an example of how governments can harness innovation and technology for sustainable development.” In fact, so poignant was he that I revisited how in the United States, laws like the Endangered Species Act, the Wilderness Act, the Lacey Act, and the Roadless Rule all help to protect forests and stop illegal wood products from entering the U.S. marketplace. In Canada, the government takes the conservation and protection of forests seriously, as these are central to the heritage, culture, environment and economy of the land.

It is well known that the federal government is responsible for several forest-related laws: The Wild Animal and Plant Protection and Regulation of International and Interprovincial Trade Act prohibits commercial trade in rare and endangered species and prevents the introduction of undesirable species to Canadian ecosystems.

Thus, Minister Nandlall was quite timely, as he noted the challenge of the times, detailing that parliaments worldwide do “… grapple with maximising the benefits of science and technology while minimising the associated challenges, (and) Guyana can be used as a prime example of innovative approaches to achieving this crucial balance.” He flaunted that “Guyana presents a model for the global community to emulate, (with the caveat that) “Unless we act on these matters swiftly and condignly, then the burdens of science and technology will quickly outstrip their benefits.”

Readers, one and all, I am very proud that the clairvoyance of the present government was well established and noted for quite some time now. Guyana has ‘long time now’ embraced the philosophy and practices of the Architecture for REDD+ Transactions (ART), a global initiative seeking to incentivize governments to reduce emissions from deforestation and forest degradation (REDD), as well as restore forests and protect intact forests (+).

That is why the esteemed members at the “Inter-Parliamentary Union’s (IPU’s) 149th General Assembly were reminded that “Through Guyana’s first Low Carbon Development Strategy (LCDS), which was unveiled in 2009, and under the leadership of then President Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo, Guyana was able to secure a deal with Norway for up to US$250M, in an agreement that simply meant that Guyana had to continue preserving its dense forests and use the resources for continued mitigation and adaptation efforts.”

So, although at the time, it was not quite codified and heralded, it was there, and simply recognised and honoured by Norway. Actual figures show that Guyana’s total size is 215,000 km2 and its coastline is around 434 km long, with approximately 85% of its total land area being covered by forest (18.5 million hectares). This, as was expounded at the meet, “… plays a crucial role in the global fight against climate change.” Overall, Guyana has been ‘calling quite a few shots.” Just peruse this one and its corresponding benefits.

The Government of Guyana, through the Expanded LCDS 2030, managed to sign a deal with Hess Corporation for up to US$750M for 30% of the carbon credits Guyana’s forest offers. This has since redounded to support for Amerindian communities in the development of sustainable projects; sums of money have been allocated to significant adaptation measures, including the construction of several new Hope-like canals and other flood prevention works in Regions Three, Five, and Six.

I remind all that Rainforest Foundation US supports the monitoring of some 12.2 million acres of Indigenous peoples’ land throughout Guyana, working with Wapichan, Macushi, Patamona, Arekuna, and Akawaio communities, in monitoring and protecting their rainforest territories from mining and other threats such as inadequate land recognition. This kind of mind-set led to the Wapichan people receiving the UNDP Equator Prize for their innovative mapping and monitoring work, including the use of community-built drones to monitor deforestation caused by illegal mining.

Government’s role then must be applauded, as it continues to ensure that science and technology are being used to improve the welfare of the entire nation.

Yours truly,

Hargesh B. Singh