4th Annual Guyana Energy Conference to offer a blend of excitement beyond oil and gas

By: Davina Bagot

Kaieteur News – In 2025, the Guyana Energy Conference and Supply Chain Expo (GECSCE) will return for its fourth consecutive year, but bigger and better than before.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the privately funded forum, Kiana Wilburg provided this newspaper with an overview of some of the exciting new features that are in the pipeline.

“In 2025 we have about five new initiatives we are working to pull off,” Wilburg hinted. Before revealing those, the CEO offered some insight on the objectives of this annual event.

“The Guyana Energy Conference and Supply Chain Expo is a privately funded event. It is run by a private businessman; however, it does enjoy 100% support from the Guyana government,” she explained. Through partnership with the government of Guyana, she pointed out that incoming delegates are paired with the regulators during the four-day event.

Key state agencies such as the Ministry of Health and the Guyana Revenue Authority for instance would participate in the expo to address questions or concerns investors may have.

Wilburg noted that the objective of the Conference is not limited to knowledge sharing but is deeply focused on pushing local content, inviting and involving women to play meaningful roles in the petroleum sector and finally, advocating for innovation in the Guyanese society.

Come 2025, the Secretariat is gearing up to impress participants with a truly memorable experience.

Energy walk/ run

One of the new initiatives participants can look forward to is an Energy Run/Walk, to not only encourage healthier lifestyles but to take delegates beyond the hotel walls to enjoy the beauties of Georgetown.

“When my sole focus was journalism, I had the good fortune to interact with medical professionals and to hear their observations about society and the fact that fast food is really taking over. There are a lot of young Guyanese who are going into the hospitals with heart attacks while being just 30 to 40 years old. I think pushing an Energy Run/Walk should therefore be part of our corporate responsibility,” The CEO said.

This initiative is set for February 16, 2025. The Secretariat is currently finalizing details regarding the route and prizes for this activity.

Conference Village

On February 17, the GECSCE will be hosting a five-day Conference Village at the Kingston Esplande in partnership with the Ministry of Agriculture. This pre-cursory event is intended to take the focus off of oil and gas and showcase the country’s potential in the agricultural area.

Wilburg said, “It’s important that we do our part to remind that Guyana has the potential to stay on course for diversification.” The Conference Village is therefore set to provide a platform to showcase Guyana’s agri-tourism potential.

Farmers from across the country who have been successful in reaping traditional crops as well as those that have ventured into the cultivation of new crops such as corn and soya. In addition to farmers, the Conference Village will offer a wonderland of local craft items, including those weaved by Guyana’s Indigenous people. The Conference Village will run from February 17- 21.

Taste of Guyana

Another major event being organized by the Secretariat is a four-day food festival dubbed a ‘Taste of Guyana.’ This premiere event promises to be a food festival unlike any other.

According to Wilburg, “We want people to be immersed in what it means to enjoy a true Guyanese assortment of dishes. So, you are gonna pass through this aisle on Main Street and be able to try a mixed meat cook-up; you’ll be able to have that paired with what we call swank or what some other might call lemonade. You would be able to try freshly made eggballs on the spot; see bunjal curry being made and enjoy a taste of the sweets that Guyanese children have grown up on- like the mithais, fudge, sugar cake. It’s going to be a true Guyanese experience for your palate.”

The food festival is set for all conference days- February 18 to 21, 2025.

Streaming/ scholarship

For the first time since its launch, the Guyana Energy Conference and Supply Chain Expo will be streamed in Smart Classrooms across the country. The CEO said this one of the initiatives she was especially proud of.

She said, “Many times we often forget that we need to ensure our Indigenous brothers and sisters are included in our awareness programmes and we want them to feel included and see what is happening on the coast and what this Energy Conference is about.”

Wilburg is hoping to have the opening ceremony of the conference, as well as other presentations beamed to remote areas. The CEO explained, “We are working with the Ministry of Education so that we can utilize the smart classrooms to beam the openings and other strategic sessions.”

In addition to this, the Secretariat has also launched an Essay Competition in which one lucky participant will be awarded a US$10,000 scholarship.

The 2025 Guyana Energy Conference

With just about four months before the Guyana Energy Conference and Supply Chain Expo returns, the Secretariat is finalizing the speakers for the event.

Wilburg was however eager to elaborate on the critical discussions scheduled for the conference.

One major item on the agenda is the deconstruction of the misconception that foreigners will not be able to tap into opportunities in the oil and gas sector because of the country’s Local Content legislation, passed in 2021.

Also on the agenda are discussions targeting women in leadership; financing sustainable development projects; diversification strategies for developing countries; regional and local energy sector updates and international energy outlook.

Participants can also look forward to presentations on enhancing supply chain resilience in emerging markets; building a future ready workforce; infrastructure development for sustainable growth and much more.

Expo

A key element of the Guyana Energy Conference is the exhibition that allows local and foreign businesses to showcase their product and services to investors.

Already, 120 companies have registered to participate in next year’s expo. Notably, all exhibitors, local and foreign pay a standard fee to book their spot.

The CEO has invited businesses of all class to join the upcoming event. She said, “There are a lot of people think the Guyana Energy Conference is just about Energy- I’m in the health sector or I’m in marketing. The Guyana Energy Conference and Supply Chain Expo offers an opportunity for every business to be involved. Even if you do not want to participate in the conference, at least purchase an exhibitor’s ticket and network with the companies in the exhibition auditorium. Why would you not want to explore the possibilities in that kind of environment?”