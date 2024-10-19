Latest update October 19th, 2024 12:59 AM

Woman accused of setting lover on fire wanted by police

Oct 19, 2024

Kaieteur News – Police issued a wanted bulletin on Friday for 43-year-old Donna Gittens of Soesdyke, East Bank Demerara (EBD). She is wanted for allegedly setting her ex-boyfriend’s home on fire.

Wanted: Donna Gittens

Gittens has reportedly been on the run since May 9, 2023 after the ex-boyfriend, James Moore, 55, of Grove, EBD, accused her of setting him on fire too.

After spending months in the Burn Care Unit of the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) Moore shared his story with the media, including Kaieteur News where he demanded justice.

He alleged that the woman set him and his shop (a part of his home) on fire after he told her that he wanted to end their brief relationship.

Moore reportedly wanted the relationship to end because the woman was depleting the stock in his shop.

A scarred James Moore

“She ran down the shop,” he told reporters while noting that she could not account for frequent losses so he told her to leave but she refused.

On Monday, May 8, 2023 (in the evening) when he returned home from work, the woman was still there. She was reportedly serving customers so he did not speak with her. Instead, he retired to bed.

At around 02:30hrs, the following morning, she woke him up.

“I find she hand in ma pants saying she need sex. So, I say that I am not in that kind of mood… I done tell you that you must go home,” Moore alleged.

The woman allegedly became angry and stormed outside. She returned to the bedroom with a bucket. Moore said he did not pay any attention to the woman because the bucket she returned with, is what she usually uses to urinate at night.

“She sit down on it like if she peeing but I ain’t hear no pee,” said Moore while adding that the woman made two steps to the door and then turned around suddenly and doused with him with the liquid that was inside of the bucket.

“I seh girl how you gon throw piss on me but when I get the scent, is then I realize was gasoline,” Moore recalled.

He said he immediately took a pillow, covered his head and bolted for the door but the woman set him ablaze with a lighter and locked him inside.

According to Moore, his military training kicked in, and he threw himself on the ground rolled around to extinguish the flames from his body.

Moore then reportedly kicked open his door and ran outside of the room but the woman attempted to set him on fire again. On this occasion, Moore ran for his life, scaling a fence and making good his escape. Luckily, he was saved by a passing police patrol unit and was taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) for treatment. The woman was arrested the same day but was released on $20,000 bail 72 hours after.

Kaieteur News understands that the woman had alleged to police that Moore started the fire and attempted to burn her but she narrowly escaped.

