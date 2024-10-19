Suriname’s Minister of Internal Affairs Somohardjo resigns amid allegations of corruption

Kaieteur News – ALLEINSU – Minister of the Internal Affairs Bronto Somohardjo has resigned and made his portfolio available to President Chan Santokhi. This decision follows a disturbed working relationship with Vice President Ronnie Brunswijk, who according to Somohardjo negatively influenced the functioning of both his ministry and the country’s government. The minister stated that this rift also unfairly involved the political party Pertjajah Luhur (PL), of which he is a member, in the conflict.

Somohardjo indicated that it was a difficult but necessary decision. “Serving the people is my top priority, regardless of the position I hold,” he told Starnieuws. He emphasized that the working relationship with the vice president created an unworkable situation and that it was in the interest of the country to step down.

In addition, the ongoing investigation by the Central Accountants Service (CLAD) into possible abuses at the Ministry of the Interior plays a role in his departure. This investigation, initiated by Somohardjo himself, is expected to be completed by the end of November. The minister stated that his credibility and that of politics would be at stake if he were to go on leave in the meantime. He urged the president to make the final report of CLAD public, so that the population can form its own opinion.

In line with the coalition agreement, Pertjajah Luhur will nominate a new candidate for the position of Minister of the Interior. Tomorrow evening, an emergency structure meeting will take place at the PL party center in Beekhuizen to discuss the situation that has arisen.

Meanwhile, Suriname’s President Chandrikapersad Santokhi said that he has accepted the resignation of Minister Somohardjo, which will take effect on Monday, October 21, 2024.

“There will be an urgent debate within the coalition summit on the final termination of the vacant position of the Minister of Internal Affairs. Until then, I will appoint an acting minister,” the President’s communications unit reported.