Latest update October 19th, 2024 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Suriname’s Minister of Internal Affairs Somohardjo resigns amid allegations of corruption

Oct 19, 2024 News

Kaieteur News – ALLEINSU – Minister of the Internal Affairs Bronto Somohardjo has resigned and made his portfolio available to President Chan Santokhi. This decision follows a disturbed working relationship with Vice President Ronnie Brunswijk, who according to Somohardjo negatively influenced the functioning of both his ministry and the country’s government. The minister stated that this rift also unfairly involved the political party Pertjajah Luhur (PL), of which he is a member, in the conflict.

Suriname’s Minister of the Internal Affairs Bronto Somohardjo

Suriname’s Minister of the Internal Affairs Bronto Somohardjo

Somohardjo indicated that it was a difficult but necessary decision. “Serving the people is my top priority, regardless of the position I hold,” he told Starnieuws. He emphasized that the working relationship with the vice president created an unworkable situation and that it was in the interest of the country to step down.

In addition, the ongoing investigation by the Central Accountants Service (CLAD) into possible abuses at the Ministry of the Interior plays a role in his departure. This investigation, initiated by Somohardjo himself, is expected to be completed by the end of November. The minister stated that his credibility and that of politics would be at stake if he were to go on leave in the meantime. He urged the president to make the final report of CLAD public, so that the population can form its own opinion.

In line with the coalition agreement, Pertjajah Luhur will nominate a new candidate for the position of Minister of the Interior. Tomorrow evening, an emergency structure meeting will take place at the PL party center in Beekhuizen to discuss the situation that has arisen.

Meanwhile, Suriname’s President Chandrikapersad Santokhi said that he has accepted the resignation of Minister Somohardjo, which will take effect on Monday, October 21, 2024.

“There will be an urgent debate within the coalition summit on the final termination of the vacant position of the Minister of  Internal Affairs. Until then, I will appoint an acting minister,” the President’s communications unit reported.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | September. 30th, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

October 1st turn off your lights to bring about a change!

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Sod turned for construction of BLUEWATER Shipping Stadium

Sod turned for construction of BLUEWATER Shipping Stadium

Oct 19, 2024

– Major step in Guyana’s football development  By Rawle Toney Kaieteur Sprots – A momentous occasion in the development of football in Guyana took place yesterday with the official...
Read More
President Ali, Montagliani share plans for football development in Guyana

President Ali, Montagliani share plans for...

Oct 19, 2024

Battle for individual, regional supremacy begins today

Battle for individual, regional supremacy begins...

Oct 19, 2024

GFF launches exciting nationwide Girls U13 Football Championship

GFF launches exciting nationwide Girls U13...

Oct 19, 2024

Final four to be decided today

Final four to be decided today

Oct 19, 2024

Budhan Memorial Turf Club horserace meet set for October 20

Budhan Memorial Turf Club horserace meet set for...

Oct 18, 2024

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]