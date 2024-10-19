Guyana and Suriname committed to sharing information on oil and gas sector – Jagdeo

Kaieteur News – Suriname and Guyana have committed to sharing information on the oil and gas sector with each other, Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo disclosed on Thursday.

Jagdeo was at the time speaking at a press conference held at Freedom House, Robb Street, Georgetown. The Vice President told reporters that the commitment between the two countries was made during a recent visit by Suriname’s Foreign Minister Albert Ramdin, other government officials and representatives of Staatsolie – Suriname’s oil company.

Additionally, the two countries are working to set up a committee to specifically handle information sharing but, in the meantime, it will be handled by the Suriname’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Guyana’s Ministry of Natural Resources.

“Earlier this week, I also met with Minister Ramdin from Suriname… the Foreign Minister, and he brought a number of people from Staatsolie and from the government who deals with this sector. So, we talked extensively about the coordination of our efforts, collaboration in the sector and we committed to sharing more information on the Oil and Gas industry among ourselves,” Jagdeo stated.

Meanwhile, when asked about the possibility of collaboration for gas monetization between the two countries and whether the subject was discussed at the said meeting, the Vice President said, “No it did not as yet. It was a general conversation to discuss the sharing of information and where both countries are in their oil and gas sector.”

He explained that as Suriname’s oil sector progresses, talks will continue on areas of collaboration.

On October 7, Jagdeo disclosed that a Surinamese team comprising Minister Ramdin would be visiting Guyana to discuss areas of collaboration, including gas monetization.

Speaking on the development of Suriname’s oil and gas sector Jagdeo said that the project in Suriname’s Block 58 will focus largely on oil but there will be the need to look at the development of gas as well since Suriname found gas and also, the discoveries offshore Guyana that are closest to Suriname have more gas than oil in them.

“So, we still need to try to collaborate, in the context of our project or our aim to monetise this gas either within the context of that project or separately. But we still need to have a discussion on this and I spoke with the Foreign Minister Ramdin and he wants to come with a team of people and I said I will give him a date when we can have those discussions,” Jagdeo explained.

He expressed his joy that Suriname is moving forward to have production and hopes that the countries in Africa as well as other countries who have discovered oil and gas recently will be allowed to use their gas resources to generate electricity and not be told they need to save the world, while the rest of the developed world is expanding their gas production.

“They are talking about energy security for their people and they want Africa not to use its gas to generate power because that will not be the appropriate renewable mix. I hope that Africa doesn’t listen, I am glad they are not listening to some of these people and that they pursue their development with vigour and to have cheap energy for their people,” the Vice President stated.