Eight bank accounts with $500M linked to Brutus and family frozen

– Assistant Police Commissioner bought $85M property earlier this year

Kaieteur News – In a significant development, it was revealed on Friday that eight bank accounts totaling $500 million, belonging to Assistant Police Commissioner Calvin Brutus, his wife Adonika Aulder, and their toddler, have been frozen as part of an ongoing investigation into alleged financial crimes.

The Special Organised Crime Unit (SOCU), an arm of the Guyana Police Force (GPF), is leading the probe into Brutus, and his wife. On Friday, Brutus and his wife were barred from traveling to the United States for a pregnancy-related trip after a legal application for travel clearance was denied by the High Court. The court heard that there are 240 financial charges pending against Brutus which totals $800 million.

An affidavit filed by SOCU’s head, Fazil Karimbaksh, has brought to light a number of questionable financial activities involving the family, including the purchase of a $85 million property in Georgetown.

According to SOCU’s head affidavit, earlier this year, Brutus purchased an $85 million property located at Lot 136 Alberttown, Georgetown. The sale agreement was entered on February 5, 2024, with an initial payment of $21 million, followed by a final payment of $63 million made on June 24, 2024. This payment was made shortly before SOCU’s application to freeze the accounts in July.

Brutus, who receives a monthly salary of $491,487 from the GPF, reportedly withdrew $63.7 million from his salary account—so far, his only legal source of income confirmed by SOCU—just before the remaining balance on the property was paid. While eight of their accounts have been frozen, the salary account, which currently holds just over $1 million, remains untouched.

SOCU’s investigation also revealed that Brutus owns a company, Kytus General Contracting & Holdings Inc., which was registered two years ago, while his wife Aulder, operates two businesses registered in 2023: South Quata Contracting & General Supplies Inc. and Triple A Depot.

Aulder’s businesses are suspected of conducting illicit transactions. The first named business was registered in October 2023 and holds an account with a balance of $243.3 million, and the second named business holds an account with a balance of $108.6 million. Both accounts have been frozen as part of the investigation.

The affidavit further alleges that Aulder, in collaboration with her husband, unlawfully utilized Brutus’ office to facilitate illegal transactions. Notably, it was also revealed that her companies supplied goods to the Guyana Police Force and the Guyana Police Consumers Society Limited.

Notably, two businessmen have submitted statements to the court claiming to have given Brutus and his wife substantial monetary gifts. Both businessmen said they gifted the couple the sum of US$10,000 each at their wedding in November 2023, which was held at the Pegasus Hotel in Georgetown, and an additional $1 million before Christmas.

Notably, SOCU’s ongoing investigation points to serious concerns that the funds found in the accounts belonging to Brutus, his wife and their toddler may be the proceeds of crime, with potential violations of anti-money laundering (AML) laws. With eight of their nine accounts frozen, including two held in the name of their toddler with over $14 million, the case against Brutus and his family continues to unfold.

Earlier this week, SOCU announced that they have recommended dozens of charges against Brutus in relation to corruption. This comes months after he allegedly deposited more than $45 million in cash to one of his bank accounts, claiming that he received the money as wedding and Christmas gifts.

Following the announcement that he will be charged, the Assistant Police Commissioner moved to Court on Wednesday filing applications against the Attorney General, Minister of Home Affairs, Police Service Commission, SOCU, and the acting Police Commissioner. In the court documents, he claimed that he was being victimized in the ongoing investigation and being denied services including a restriction on his accounts.

In one of the Motions, Brutus challenged among other things, the Force’s decision to send him on administrative leave to allow for the investigation to take place into allegations of corruption. However, on Thursday, Vice President (VP) Bharrat Jagdeo said at his press conference that the Government will spare no details in its response to the Constitutional Motions brought against the State by Brutus.