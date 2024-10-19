DCSN Manufacturing Incorporated gets Re-Certification from GNBS

Kaieteur News – DCSN Manufacturing Incorporated which is a subsidiary of S Jagmohan Construction and General Supplies Inc. on Thursday announced that its products have been re-certified by the Guyana National Bureau of Standards (GNBS) for the Made in Guyana Standards Mark.

According to a release from the company with this certification, the company can continue to use the Made in Guyana on “its Prestressed Concrete elements, including piles, sheet piles, and slabs. DCSN is also Guyana’s first and only manufacturer of Bitumen Emulsions; CRS 2 and RC 250.”

The simple handover ceremony took place at the company’s main office where the Technical Officer for GNBS Ms. Yan Yi Zhu presented the Made in Guyana Certificate to Ms. Davina Jagmohan DCSN’s Director.

Also attending the event were Mr. Keon Rankin, Head of Certification, Mr. Suresh Jagmohan, Managing Director of DCSN, and other employees.

“Mr. Suresh Jagmohan noted that the re-certification by the GNBS is a testament to the company’s commitment to maintaining the highest standards in supporting Guyana’s expanding construction sector,” the statement said.

The Made in Guyana Standards Mark is a registered designation that aims to highlight and also promote products that are locally manufactured in both domestic and international markets and it serves as a signature of quality attached to authentic Guyanese products.