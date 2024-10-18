Wells to be installed at new Golden Grove, EBD housing scheme

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Housing and Water is expediting the installation of new water wells in the new Golden Grove, East Bank of Demerara (EBD) housing scheme to boost occupancy.

During a visit to Block 5 Golden Grove on Wednesday, Housing and Water Minister Collin Croal announced that a site for a new water well has been identified. As such, tenders would be issued for well installation in Blocks 5, 7, 9 and 11 of Golden Grove.

The ministry in a statement outlined that this initiative aims to address the water supply challenges along the EBD, including the treatment plant at Covent Garden, which will be interconnected with other systems to enhance pressure levels.

Minister Croal highlighted the success of similar efforts in nearby areas, noting, “For example, in the Little Diamond area, where we built several houses, residents can now access water and connect their services.”

Accompanying the Minister were key officials, including Marlon Daniels, Executive Director of Program Planning, Design and Implementation at Guyana Water Inc., and Intakab Indarjeet, Deputy Director of Projects at the Central Housing and Planning Authority (CH&PA).

Croal elaborated on the long-term vision for the EBD: “There is a massive long-term plan for the East Bank. In addition to our current efforts, the next phase includes constructing a treatment plant. While this is part of the long-term strategy, we have an immediate tender out for the well.”

The Minister also addressed interim solutions, stating, “In the meantime, a distribution network will serve other nearby blocks.” He also mentioned that on-going projects are aimed to resolve low water pressure issues in existing areas.

Regarding electrical supply for the new neighbourhoods, Minister Croal noted that funding is available. He mentioned that the agency is collaborating with Guyana Power and Light Company to finalize the design, after which the procurement process will commence.

In September, it was reported that the water distribution system at the new housing development in Little Diamond, EBD now guarantees access to clean water for approximately 10,000 residents. Since 2020, the Ministry of Housing and Water has been allocating land and constructing homes for young professionals in the area. As the population continues to grow, so does the demand for water. To meet this increasing need, the Ministry has implemented a new water distribution system, supported by a well in Covent Garden.