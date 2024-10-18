Charlestown boy remains critical three months after being shot

…as attempted murder trial continues

Kaieteur News – The trial regarding the alleged attempted murder of 6-year-old Jeremiah Gustave is ongoing at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court, even as he remains hospitalised three months after the incident.

The boy was shot around 19:45 hrs. on July 9, 2024, on Charles Street, Charlestown, Georgetown during a dispute involving two suspects: Odel Garnette, also known as “Crab,” and Marlon Christopher Wilburg, known as “Mice Man.”

On Wednesday, Garnette appeared before Magistrate Faith McGusty at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court, where he requested bail, insisting he had no involvement in the shooting. “I didn’t do anything to hurt Jeremiah Gustave, ma’am. Jeremiah’s father is my friend,” he stated. Garnette further attributed the shooting to Wilburg, claiming, “This young man was shooting behind me and make Jeremiah get knock ma’am.” Despite his plea, Garnette was further remanded until November 6, 2024. Wilburg is scheduled to appear in court on October 30,2024.

Jeremiah’s mother, Keisha Gustave, speaking with Kaieteur News, expressed her frustration over her son’s critical condition, stating he requires constant monitoring. “He can’t swallow for himself. This machine you have to keep suction in it steady because it forms a lot of mucus so you see if you ain’t clear out that, it would shut him down, so you gotta keep watching he all the time,” she explained. Keisha noted that Jeremiah experiences pain when moved, indicating he is still in a critical state after being transferred from the Intensive Care Unit to the Pediatric Ward at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC).

Photos shared with this publication show the child in a weakened condition, unable to move without assistance, and feeding through a tube. Keisha described the toll of the situation has taken on her life, stating she has been unable to work due to the need to be at the hospital constantly. She also voiced concern about Jeremiah missing out on education, emphasizing that he is only six years old.

Prior to the shooting, discussions about discharging Jeremiah from the hospital were underway. However, he requires a machine to survive, which costs $150,000. Keisha is now appealing for government assistance to secure educational support for her son and better healthcare options.

“This thing affecting me right through because to know that I can’t get to do anything. I got to be at the hospital with him most of the time, he out of school, he aint getting to take in his education he is only six-years-old,” she lamented. “President or Minister aint reach out to me and see if he (Jeremiah) could get better health care.” No one from the government has reached out to see if Jeremiah could receive further healthcare.”

Reports indicate that Jeremiah, a student at Smith’s Memorial Primary School, was seated at his mother’s food stall when the altercation escalated, resulting in him being shot in the head. He was quickly transported to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation, where he has undergone two surgeries thus far. Marlon Wilburg made his first court appearance on July 29, 2024, before Chief Magistrate Judy Latchman, facing charges of unlawfully and maliciously wounding Gustave. He was not required to enter a plea. Odelle Garnette appeared before the same magistrate on August 2, 2024, and both were remanded to prison.