Broadcaster, English teacher Franklin Langhorne dies

Latest update October 18th, 2024 12:59 AM
Oct 18, 2024 News
Kaieteur News – ‘Sir Franklin Langhorne’ a beloved English teacher who served the education sector for more than 40 year has died. Langhorne who also served as a pastor and broadcaster reportedly passed on Thursday at his residence after a brief period of illness.
Langhorne who was featured as a Special Person in the Kaieteur News is being remembered for his exceptional teaching capabilities and contributions to the academic achievements of his many students.
October 1st turn off your lights to bring about a change!
Oct 18, 2024Over $2M in cash and other incentives up for grabs Kaieteur Sports – The Budhan Memorial Turf Club (BMTC) situated at No 66 Village Corentyne, Berbice is expected to come alive this...
Oct 18, 2024
Oct 18, 2024
Oct 18, 2024
Oct 18, 2024
Oct 18, 2024
Peeping Tom… Do the right thing, President Ali! Kaieteur News – An independent review of the investigation into... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – There is an alarming surge in gun-related violence, particularly among younger... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]