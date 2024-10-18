Broadcaster, English teacher Franklin Langhorne dies

Kaieteur News – ‘Sir Franklin Langhorne’ a beloved English teacher who served the education sector for more than 40 year has died. Langhorne who also served as a pastor and broadcaster reportedly passed on Thursday at his residence after a brief period of illness.

Langhorne who was featured as a Special Person in the Kaieteur News is being remembered for his exceptional teaching capabilities and contributions to the academic achievements of his many students.