SOCU recommends dozens of charges against Brutus

Kaieteur News – The Special Organised Crime Unit (SOCU) has recommended dozens of criminal charges against embattled Assistant Police Commissioner, Calvin Brutus.

In a statement on Wednesday responding to a Stabroek News article under the caption ‘SOCU PROBE INTO BRUTUS FINDS NO EVIDENCE OF CRIME’ , SOCU said the story was misleading.

It noted that earlier this year, SOCU launched an investigation into certain activities of Assistant Commissioner Brutus and at the end of that investigation, based on the advice of the Director of Public Prosecutions, no criminal charges were recommended.

“Subsequently, based on critical information received by SOCU from the Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU), a new and more expansive investigation was conducted by SOCU,” the statement read.

According to SOCU, that investigation was concluded on 2024-10-01, and all the relevant files were sent to the Director of Public Prosecutions for review, advice and further action. “In respect of this latter expansive investigation, SOCU recommended dozens of charges. SOCU now awaits the legal advice of the Director of Public Prosecutions,” the statement concluded.

Back in July, Brutus had proceeded on annual vacation leave following allegations of financial impropriety, the Guyana Police Force (GPF) had announced. According to a statement issued by the GPF back then, Brutus requested permission to take his leave to allow for an investigation into corruption allegations. “Consequent to allegations of financial impropriety leveled against Deputy Commissioner (ag) Calvin Brutus on social media and established media houses, Calvin Brutus has since requested permission to proceed on annualized vacation leave with immediate effect to facilitate an investigation in the best interest of the Guyana Police Force,” the statement said adding that the request was granted by the Commissioner of Police Clifton Hicken.

Kaieteur News had reported prior to Brutus’ move that the Force denied claims that a major shake-up among its top officials, including Brutus, was due to an ongoing investigation by the SOCU into its Administration Department. Brutus, who was in charge of Administration, was reassigned as Head of the Special Branch Unit at Brickdam, replacing Assistant Commissioner of Police Errol Watts. Assistant Commissioner Ravindradat Budhram has been appointed the new head of Administration, while Watts has taken over Budhram’s former role as Head of Operations.