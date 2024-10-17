Second edition of Business and Investment Conference to open on Friday

Kaieteur News – The 2024 Business and Investment Conference will open on Friday at the Marriott Hotel, Kingston, Georgetown. The three-day event aims to enhance business opportunities for both expatriates and emigrants.

The event will serve as a platform for networking and collaboration, encouraging the exchange of ideas and investment opportunities among entrepreneurs, emigrants, expatriates, investors and philanthropists.

The second edition of the 2024 Business and Investment Conference aims to connect Guyana’s Diaspora with international investors to drive economic growth.

The Conference was founded by Stacey Mollison, the President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Libra Management Group.

The conference will have three components aimed at collaborating with key stakeholders, educating the Diaspora and investors on Guyana’s economy and engaging with local businesses and government agencies.

At a press conference on Wednesday held at the Regus Building located on Lot 165 Waterloo Street, Georgetown, Mollison explained how the Business and Investment Conference was birthed.

“I just felt like there was something that I had to offer in the business perspective and once I start coming back (to Guyana), I recognize that there was a lot of things that I wish I knew, they were a lot of resources I wish I had,” she said.

The woman said she contacted several business persons to determine their interest in visiting Guyana and possibly investing.

“So, the Guyana Association of Georgia… we actually started an online and international community to address some of those things and I started hosting these awareness and education sessions and we started working with government and that was since 2018,” Mollison disclosed.

As a result, the Business and Investment Conference was born in 2023. The CEO highlighted, “We are conferencing with people who are all entrepreneurs, coming from the Diaspora, who had a specific need in moving forward with Guyana.”

Meanwhile, Mollison disclosed that on the final day of the conference, a philanthropy project will be held at ‘Tiger Bay’ located on Urquhart Street, Georgetown. This project will allow citizens from that community to benefit from about 100 food hampers and as well as clothing and shoes.

Further, she said that in partnership with the Ministry of Health and the Guyana Police Force (GPF), a paediatric medical outreach will also be held in the community.

“Small group, big impact,” Mollison said.

Additionally, overseas delegates will be taken on a bus tour from Ogle, East Coast Demerara (ECD) to Linden. Region 10.

Mollison also disclosed that Malik Yoba, an actor, will be a key speaker at the conference speaking specifically to business innovation in Guyana.