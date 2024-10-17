Latest update October 17th, 2024 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Second edition of Business and Investment Conference to open on Friday

Oct 17, 2024 News

Kaieteur News – The 2024 Business and Investment Conference will open on Friday at the Marriott Hotel, Kingston, Georgetown. The three-day event aims to enhance business opportunities for both expatriates and emigrants.

President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Libra Management Group Stacey Mollison. (Facebook photograph)

President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Libra Management Group Stacey Mollison. (Facebook photograph)

The event will serve as a platform for networking and collaboration, encouraging the exchange of ideas and investment opportunities among entrepreneurs, emigrants, expatriates, investors and philanthropists.

The second edition of the 2024 Business and Investment Conference aims to connect Guyana’s Diaspora with international investors to drive economic growth.

The Conference was founded by Stacey Mollison, the President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Libra Management Group.

The conference will have three components aimed at collaborating with key stakeholders, educating the Diaspora and investors on Guyana’s economy and engaging with local businesses and government agencies.

At a press conference on Wednesday held at the Regus Building located on Lot 165 Waterloo Street, Georgetown, Mollison explained how the Business and Investment Conference was birthed.

“I just felt like there was something that I had to offer in the business perspective and once I start coming back (to Guyana), I recognize that there was a lot of things that I wish I knew, they were a lot of resources I wish I had,” she said.

The woman said she contacted several business persons to determine their interest in visiting Guyana and possibly investing.

“So, the Guyana Association of Georgia… we actually started an online and international community to address some of those things and I started hosting these awareness and education sessions and we started working with government and that was since 2018,” Mollison disclosed.

As a result, the Business and Investment Conference was born in 2023.  The CEO highlighted, “We are conferencing with people who are all entrepreneurs, coming from the Diaspora, who had a specific need in moving forward with Guyana.”

Meanwhile, Mollison disclosed that on the final day of the conference, a philanthropy project will be held at ‘Tiger Bay’ located on Urquhart Street, Georgetown. This project will allow citizens from that community to benefit from about 100 food hampers and as well as clothing and shoes.

Further, she said that in partnership with the Ministry of Health and the Guyana Police Force (GPF), a paediatric medical outreach will also be held in the community.

“Small group, big impact,” Mollison said.

Additionally, overseas delegates will be taken on a bus tour from Ogle, East Coast Demerara (ECD) to Linden. Region 10.

Mollison also disclosed that Malik Yoba, an actor, will be a key speaker at the conference speaking specifically to business innovation in Guyana.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | September. 30th, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

October 1st turn off your lights to bring about a change!

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Republic Bank One Guyana National B Division Volleyball tourney successfully serves off

Republic Bank One Guyana National B Division Volleyball tourney...

Oct 17, 2024

Kaieteur Sports – Over the weekend of the 12th and 13th October 1024, the Guyana Volleyball Federation saw 14 teams participating in the playoffs from the following zones of the Republic Bank...
Read More
“Cricket Gear for young and promising cricketers in Guyana”

“Cricket Gear for young and promising...

Oct 17, 2024

GBA thanks People Republic of China, Deputy Chief of Commission following donation 

GBA thanks People Republic of China, Deputy Chief...

Oct 17, 2024

Excitement brewing ahead of CAC body building c/ships

Excitement brewing ahead of CAC body building...

Oct 17, 2024

BCB/Dr. Dukki U15 quarters finals set for this weekend 

BCB/Dr. Dukki U15 quarters finals set for this...

Oct 17, 2024

‘Champion of Champions’ Futsal off to exciting start

‘Champion of Champions’ Futsal off to...

Oct 17, 2024

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]