Guyanese Entrepreneur Nola Rodney Launches Mental Health Initiative for Diaspora in New York

NEW YORK—Nola Rodney, a Guyanese-born US-based entrepreneur and owner of Waterfall Lounge Bar & Grill in New York, has launched a mental health initiative to support the Guyanese diaspora. Speaking to local media, Rodney shared her passion for community service and revealed plans for her “Mental Care” program, which will begin before the end of the year.

Born and raised in the small village of Soesdyke Linden, Rodney emphasized her deep connection to her roots and her commitment to addressing the diaspora’s critical issues, particularly mental health. “One of the things statistics show is that Caribbean people have a way of not tapping in when they’re having emotional or mental health disturbances or issues,” Rodney said.

The initiative aims to create a safe, relaxed environment where community members can seek support without stigma. The program is free and open to the public, with Rodney emphasizing the importance of accessibility, especially in underserved communities. “We are always open to more resources, but we already have donors in the community supporting us,” she added.

In addition to her mental health project, Rodney is preparing to launch workshops on tech and digital literacy, followed by financial literacy programs. These initiatives, she says, are vital to helping the community keep pace with technological advancements and economic changes.

The businesswoman also discussed her family’s legacy of community service. Her mother, Doris Rodney, is known for her generosity and community activism. She continues this legacy by creating structured programs that provide ongoing support to Guyanese in the diaspora.

Reflecting on her long-term vision, Rodney stated, “My goal is always to create a pipeline back home,” noting that her initiatives will eventually expand to Guyana. She emphasized the importance of addressing mental health in the Caribbean context, where issues like trauma and PTSD often go undiagnosed.

She has already received support from President Irfaan Ali, who she recently hosted at Waterfall Lounge Bar & Grill, where she shared her plans. Rodney remains focused on building partnerships to amplify her efforts in the U.S. and Guyana, and she welcomes further community involvement or collaboration. “At the end of the day, my focus is on the solutions and doing the work,” Rodney said. “No matter what you’re doing, even if it’s good, you’ll have someone on the opposing side. But I’m excited to be on the side focusing on positive change.”

Rodney’s mental health initiative, along with her upcoming programs in tech and finance, promise to be a valuable resource for Guyanese in New York. To support Rodney’s initiatives, person can contact her via email at [email protected].