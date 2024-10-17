Four oil companies accept government’s new oil contract

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Natural Resources (MNR) on Wednesday disclosed that four companies have accepted the new Production Sharing Agreement (PSA) in an update on the competitive bidding round for the petroleum exploration licences.

Guyana’s maiden auction launched in December 2022 featured 14 blocks but only eight received bids. The Government of Guyana (GoG) had previously explained that the Cabinet approved several companies to be awarded various blocks. The fiscal regime of the new PSA requires the payment of a 10 percent royalty and a 10 percent corporate tax. The cost recovery ceiling will be capped at 65 percent in a given year, while profits will be shared 50/50 between companies and the State.

Block S4, a shallow water portion, has been awarded to TotalEnergies EP Guyana B.V. in consortium with Qatar Energy International E&P LLC and Petronas E&P Overseas SDN BHD. Out of Nigeria, International Group Investment Inc. was found eligible for two shallow water concessions—S5 and S10. An American and Ghanian partnership, Liberty Petroleum Corporation and Cybele Energy Limited, was approved for the shallow water block—S7. Delcorp Incorporated, a Guyanese company, in collaboration with Watad Energy and Communications Ltd and Arabian Drilling Company was approved for a deepwater block titled—D1.

The ministry disclosed that International Group Investment Inc. accepted the PSA with processing ongoing; Cybele Energy Limited accepted the PSA and is in the final review stage; Delcorp accepted the PSA and is now in the final stages of review and the TotalEnergies-led consortium accepted the PSA and is currently in the final review stages.

Meanwhile, a consortium led by four African-Guyanese women, Sispro Inc., was awarded a shallow water block called S3 and a deepwater block titled D2 and ExxonMobil Guyana Limited, Hess New Ventures Exploration Limited, and CNOOC Petroleum Guyana Limited were approved for shallow water block –S8.

According to the ministry, Sispro is still to respond regarding the PSA while ExxonMobil is still reviewing the PSA.

Notably, ExxonMobil is the operator of the Stabroek Block and it holds 45% interest in that block. Its partners Hess and CNOOC, hold 30% and 25% respectively. Guyana’s oil-rich Stabroek Block, operated by ExxonMobil, requires a meagre 2% royalty, no taxes, 75% cost recovery ceiling each month which leaves 25% of profit to be shared with Guyana. Stakeholders had warned that the terms of the Exxon deal could deter investment since the new PSA now requires greater fiscal benefits for the country. This led to calls for new projects in the Stabroek Block to be subjected to these terms; however, the government remains adamant that seeking greater benefits could slow the pace of development and chase investors.