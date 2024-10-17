Latest update October 17th, 2024 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Four oil companies accept government’s new oil contract

Oct 17, 2024 News

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Natural Resources (MNR) on Wednesday disclosed that four companies have accepted the new Production Sharing Agreement (PSA) in an update on the competitive bidding round for the petroleum exploration licences.

Blocks in red received bids during the maiden auction

Blocks in red received bids during the maiden auction

Guyana’s maiden auction launched in December 2022 featured 14 blocks but only eight received bids. The Government of Guyana (GoG) had previously explained that the Cabinet approved several companies to be awarded various blocks.  The fiscal regime of the new PSA requires the payment of a 10 percent royalty and a 10 percent corporate tax. The cost recovery ceiling will be capped at 65 percent in a given year, while profits will be shared 50/50 between companies and the State.

Block S4, a shallow water portion, has been awarded to TotalEnergies EP Guyana B.V. in consortium with Qatar Energy International E&P LLC and Petronas E&P Overseas SDN BHD.  Out of Nigeria, International Group Investment Inc. was found eligible for two shallow water concessions—S5 and S10. An American and Ghanian partnership, Liberty Petroleum Corporation and Cybele Energy Limited, was approved for the shallow water block—S7. Delcorp Incorporated, a Guyanese company, in collaboration with Watad Energy and Communications Ltd and Arabian Drilling Company was approved for a deepwater block titled—D1.

The ministry disclosed that International Group Investment Inc. accepted the PSA with processing ongoing; Cybele Energy Limited accepted the PSA and is in the final review stage; Delcorp accepted the PSA and is now in the final stages of review and the TotalEnergies-led consortium accepted the PSA and is currently in the final review stages.

Meanwhile, a consortium led by four African-Guyanese women, Sispro Inc., was awarded a shallow water block called S3 and a deepwater block titled D2 and ExxonMobil Guyana Limited, Hess New Ventures Exploration Limited, and CNOOC Petroleum Guyana Limited were approved for shallow water block –S8.

According to the ministry, Sispro is still to respond regarding the PSA while ExxonMobil is still reviewing the PSA.

Notably, ExxonMobil is the operator of the Stabroek Block and it holds 45% interest in that block. Its partners Hess and CNOOC, hold 30% and 25% respectively. Guyana’s oil-rich Stabroek Block, operated by ExxonMobil, requires a meagre 2% royalty, no taxes, 75% cost recovery ceiling each month which leaves 25% of profit to be shared with Guyana. Stakeholders had warned that the terms of the Exxon deal could deter investment since the new PSA now requires greater fiscal benefits for the country. This led to calls for new projects in the Stabroek Block to be subjected to these terms; however, the government remains adamant that seeking greater benefits could slow the pace of development and chase investors.

 

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | September. 30th, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

October 1st turn off your lights to bring about a change!

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Republic Bank One Guyana National B Division Volleyball tourney successfully serves off

Republic Bank One Guyana National B Division Volleyball tourney...

Oct 17, 2024

Kaieteur Sports – Over the weekend of the 12th and 13th October 1024, the Guyana Volleyball Federation saw 14 teams participating in the playoffs from the following zones of the Republic Bank...
Read More
“Cricket Gear for young and promising cricketers in Guyana”

“Cricket Gear for young and promising...

Oct 17, 2024

GBA thanks People Republic of China, Deputy Chief of Commission following donation 

GBA thanks People Republic of China, Deputy Chief...

Oct 17, 2024

Excitement brewing ahead of CAC body building c/ships

Excitement brewing ahead of CAC body building...

Oct 17, 2024

BCB/Dr. Dukki U15 quarters finals set for this weekend 

BCB/Dr. Dukki U15 quarters finals set for this...

Oct 17, 2024

‘Champion of Champions’ Futsal off to exciting start

‘Champion of Champions’ Futsal off to...

Oct 17, 2024

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]