COPASSA opens operations in Guyana

Kaieteur News – COPASSA Insurance Group on Wednesday announced that it has opened its doors in Guyana. The revelation was made at the three-day International Business Conference (IBC) being held at the Guyana Marriott Hotel, Georgetown.

The insurance company has been operating in Guyana for two years according to its founder, Lida Guichard Hemming. Hemming said that her company aims to bridge healthcare gaps as well as provide insurance specifically tailored to meet the needs of the Guyanese population and the Caribbean.

Hemming who is originally from the British Virgin Islands and resided in Haiti for over two decades said that, “they [Caribbean nationals] didn’t have enough information in order to navigate the complicated process of being hospitalized in the US mainland. As you well know, we need organ transplantation. We need all types of medical treatments that are not easily available in our islands, and therefore I decided to be the bridge of knowledge and to give a concierge service, and that’s how COPASSA was born.”

Now four decades later, Hemming travels the Caribbean targeting different markets and disclosed that Guyana piqued her interest two years ago. Since then, she has traveled to Guyana in a bid to navigate and create bridges with the medical facilities.

“I also find that there’s not enough awareness of how we could do family planning in terms of finances, how we can secure the next generations if something happens abruptly to the main breadwinner of the family and I also find that if we have complicated cases of organ transplantation or very specific diseases in early childhood that the way to address it would be to bring them to either Colombia, the US, mainland Europe, UK. I know that the President is working on a massive hospitalization growth plan here in Guyana, but in the meanwhile, I’d be really pleased to offer my services to the Guyanese community, and I’m always available for a call on WhatsApp, FaceTime, anything you’d like. You can reach us,” she said during a brief discourse on the business.

Further, Hemming said that her company has insurance policies tailored for expatriates and can customize any plan. The woman disclosed that customization of policies allows for an economic value which translates to getting the ultimate number of benefits for a low-cost price.

Hemming told reporters that she admires Guyana’s regulatory system. “I love the way that everything is in order here, and the government has this system, and I just followed the system. I got legal counsel, and I registered a service company here two years ago. It’ll be two years this May, and I’m hoping to grow with the country,” she said.