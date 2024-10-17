Latest update October 17th, 2024 12:59 AM

BCB/Dr. Dukki U15 quarters finals set for this weekend 

Oct 17, 2024 Sports

– Ivan Madray T20 to bowl off Oct. 19

Kaieteur Sports – The quarter-finals of the BCB/Dr. Dukki U-15 will bowl off across venues in Berbice, this coming weekend.

Games will be played under strict codes, with the use of Red balls and white uniform for players being a part of the tournament’s professional identity.

At the Cotton Tree ground on the West Coast of Berbice, Cotton Tree Die Hard will host Albion Community Centre CC from 9:30h.

Sunday’s game between Rose Hall Community Centre Cricket Club and Achievers will be hosted at the Bananen Land Ground or the Jaihind Cricket Ground; with confirmation to be made soon.

Also slated for Saturday October 19, RHTYSC B will host the Rose Hall Community Centre from Canje when the BCB/Quality Deliver U-17 semi-finals bowl off.

Following that encounter, the victorious team will move on to the finals where they face Albion Community Centre.

Also, the BCB will be seeing additional action this Saturday October 19, as the Ivan Madray T20 knock-out 1st division competition will bowl off.

The RBL Inter-Secondary Schools tournament will restart shortly after inter house sports, Upper and Lower Corentyne zones are almost completed.

The Premier T20 cup final is scheduled to bowl off from 27th October, with the Orvin Mangru Contracting Company set to sponsor a few competitions, including an U15 tournament slated for November.

 

