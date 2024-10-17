2025 Who’s Who in Guyana Business Directory launched

…over 200 companies featured

Kaieteur News – At the opening ceremony of the International Business Conference on Tuesday, ActionINVEST Caribbean Inc. officially launched the 2025 edition of the Who’s Who in Guyana Business Directory.

The publication, which is now in its sixth edition, serves as a vital resource for businesses and investors, spotlighting the sectors fueling Guyana’s economic rise.

The edition features nearly 250 companies that span a diverse range of industries, including energy, construction, financial services, and more, ensuring that the directory remains an indispensable tool for those looking to forge new partnerships and explore investment opportunities in the region.

The directory was officially unveiled by Ms. Jane Miller OBE, the British High Commissioner to Guyana, alongside Dr. Peter Ramsaroop, Chief Investment Officer in the Office of the President and Head of the Guyana Office for Investment.

Reflecting on the importance of the publication, Dr. Vishnu Doerga, Chairman of ActionINVEST Caribbean Inc., noted, “I want to reflect on the impact this publication has made over the last five editions. Over the years, the Who’s Who has become an essential resource for connecting businesses, promoting key industries, and highlighting the companies and individuals driving progress in Guyana. This year, we continue to shine a spotlight on the growth in two critical sectors: infrastructure and agriculture.”

Dr. Doerga emphasised the publication’s global reach, noting that in past years, the website has attracted a worldwide audience, with significant interest from businesses in the USA, UK, Canada, and the Caribbean.

He stated, “The power of the Who’s Who goes beyond its pages. It provides year-long exposure, ensuring that companies and professionals remain visible to potential partners and investors throughout the year.”

Moreover, the cover of this year’s directory features the majestic Harpy Eagle. Key sectors highlighted include agriculture, infrastructure, and energy fields identified as essential drivers of the nation’s continued transformation.

The Who’s Who in Guyana Business Directory is available in both print and digital formats, with more than 12,000 copies in circulation.