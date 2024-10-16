We gat to watch dem prices with hawk eyes!

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – Dem Boys Seh how deh days when yuh coulda walk in de market with a lil change and come out wid a full bag done gone. Now, yuh need a magnifying glass just to see if deh price drop by a cent! Is like deh market got a mind of it own, one week yuh buy plantain cheap, next week yuh payin double! But wha really happenin?

Dem seh it’s time we start watchin dem price like hawks, every single week. De Kaieteur News should put up a column wid average prices for all de main items in a basket. One column for town folks, another one for country folks, and even one for dem in deh hinterland. Nuff people does seh, “But dem things does change all de time!” Well, that’s exactly why we need to start trackin dem.

Look story! De government seh it gon pump 60 billion dollars into de economy soon. Dem boys seh, yuh know what does happen when money start to flood de place? Prices does tek off like dem minibus in a hurry. Before yuh blink, yuh milk price done double, and yuh lil sugar wha use to last yuh a month now costin yuh two-week salary.

If people start watchin dem prices, yuh gon see how quick dem sellers gon get frighten. Because is one thing to raise a price here and there, but is a whole next thing when people start keepin track. Is like when yuh know dem cameras watchin yuh, yuh does behave yuhself.

And with de Kaieteur News column, everybody could watch and see when things gettin outta hand. So instead of just complainin how de market “raise price again,” yuh can point to de facts. Dem boys seh that’s how yuh hold dem accountable, not just the lil market vendor but even de big man who settin de policies.

So, leh we start keepin dem receipts and tallyin dem price hikes. ‘Cause if we don’t, when de 60 billion dollars come, yuh gon be payin $500 for one cassava. And nobody want that, not even de man sellin it!

Talk half! Leff half!