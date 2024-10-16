Sheriff Construction gets $175M contract to build secondary school in Maruranau

Kaieteur News – The Wapishana Village of Maruranau in Deep South Rupununi, Region Nine will soon get its own secondary school building which will be built by Sheriff Construction Inc. to the tune of $175,525,300.

The Ministry of Local Government and Regional Development project was awarded just recently through the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) following the national bidding process.

This publication understands that this is Sheriff’s third secondary school project for the year. The construction company was awarded a contract in July to build the Kopinang Secondary School for $199 million, and in June it was given the $231 million contract to build the secondary school in Jawalla Village.

The new secondary school is one of several that the government plans to build in the hinterland regions.

Kaieteur News had reported that secondary school students were being accommodated at the Maruranau Primary Top School but recently had a new secondary department building constructed in the village.

In August, the Office of the Regional Executive Officer (REO), Karl Singh revealed in a Facebook post that a new a Secondary Educational Building was constructed which will be serving the students of Maruranau, Shea and Awarewanau Villages.

It was stated that the establishment of the building for the Secondary Department is a collaborative efforts of the government, the Regional Administration, local leaders, educators, and community members, who have long recognized the need for accessible education within the hinterland regions.

The new secondary department which is currently being utilized is offering a range of subjects aligned with the national curriculum, providing students with a robust educational foundation, the Office reported.

“A historic moment unfolded in Maruranau Village as the community proudly inaugurated its first-ever Secondary Department building marking a significant step forward in the educational landscape of the Deep South Rupununi region. This new facility, which began orientation and enrollment this week, will serve as a crucial educational hub for the region, providing access to secondary education for 180 students from Maruranau and the neighbouring villages of Shea and Awarewanau,” the post stated.

Meanwhile, in April, at an outreach in the region, Minister of Education Priya Manickchand told residents that four new secondary schools are expected to be constructed in the region at Nappi, Massara, Maruranau and Tabatinga villages.

It was reported that the construction of the secondary schools will ease the overcrowding at St Ignatius, while closing the primary tops in the other communities to provide students with the opportunity to have better access to learning.

This year, the Ministry of Education was allocated $74.4Billion from the national budget, a portion of which will be used for the construction, rehabilitation, extension and maintenance of educational facilities. This newspaper reported that since returning to office the government through the ministry has embarked on an aggressive programme to ensure that the nation’s children have access to secondary education. The aim is to achieve universal secondary education by 2025.