PNCR promises Early Childhood Care and Education policy

Kaieteur News – The People’s National Congress Reform (PNCR) on Monday said, if elected to office at the next election, it will implement a comprehensive Early Childhood Care and Education (ECCE) Policy that would focus on improving maternal and child health.

The party in a press statement said that in November 2022, the PNCR unveiled for public comment an outline for its draft ECCE policy to coincide with the observation of World Children’s Day.

Key elements of the draft ECCE policy include childcare allowances, enhanced school feeding programs, extended parental leave, and increased access to quality daycare facilities.

The PNCR believes that strong, healthy children are rooted in strong families, which in turn depends on the health of parents. The policy, the party said, is geared at addressing issues critical to infant and childhood and maternal health.

“… Maternal mortality, low birth weight, under-five mortality, child poverty, under-five malnutrition and stunting and female mental health,” are some of the challenges the party aims to address through the policy.

“Our (PNCR) policy also confronts the fact that the first five years of a child’s life are critical for the development of the child’s brain. Without proper care and nourishment, that child is unlikely to realize his or her full mental and cognitive potential as an adult,” PNCR stated.

The party said that it has refined the draft policy based on the feedback it received. The document now has six components that are designed to improve early childhood care and education. Those include a childcare allowance and nutrition voucher, of $10,000 for each child up to five years old.

“Both allowances will be universal, regardless of whether the parents work or not,” the statement said adding that the policy will allow for the ramping up of the country’s school feeding program by providing two meals daily.

“We will explore the option of setting up large local kitchens (with trained staff) to cater for a cluster of schools in each district,” the party said.

Meanwhile, the PNCR promises to provide top-quality and free healthcare and wellbeing support for mothers and children throughout pregnancy and the early years of the child by ramping up these services in terms of availability, accessibility, and effectiveness.

On the basis of maternity/parental leave, the PNCR said it will offer five to six months of paid parental leave, arranged to include fathers.

“The current paid 13-week maternity is inadequate on several measures. It prevents too many mothers from breast-feeding for the medically-recommended six months and it excludes fathers,” the opposition party said.

In addition, the PNCR stated that it will establish a comprehensive daycare system that ensures adequate, well-regulated facilities are available to meet the demands of working parents. This will include a mix of state-owned centers, licensed private providers, and home-based care options.

“The state will cover most or all costs for daycare services, and caregivers will receive proper training and fair compensation. This approach aims to increase female participation in the workforce,” the statement said.

The party said it intends to mandate or encourage both private and public sector workplaces to better accommodate mothers and those with young children by improving workplace flexibility for parents.

Some measures would include allowing for part-time or unconventional work hours, leveraging technology (such as working from home), reducing travel time to and from work and other undue burdens on mothers/parents.

“Our ECCE policy will also cater for families in exceptional circumstances, such as those with children with special needs and those from migrant or refugee populations,” the party said adding that it aims to promote greater social justice through gender equity and foster better-adjusted children and reducing the likelihood of criminal behavior as they grow older.