‘Guyanese teachers are among the best in the world’ – CEO of One Comms

– announces new ONE Special Teacher plan

Kaieteur News – President of ATNI and CEO of One Communications, Damian Blackburn, has partnered with the Guyana Teachers Union (GTU) to improve access to mobile data for teachers across the country.

Recently, during separate breakfast events hosted in Regions3, 4 & 10, to commemorate Teachers’ Week, Blackburn spoke of his admiration for Guyanese teachers while announcing that One Comms will reduce the cost of data for teachers by 50%.

“Guyanese teachers are the very best at what they do, they are the heart of the teaching profession not only in Guyana, but, in the Caribbean and they do amazing work. We believe it is an industry that we need to support, it is at the core of our vision,” Blackburn is quoted in a press release as saying.

In celebration of Teachers Week, One Communications introduced the One Special Teacher Plan, offering the nation’s educators 75 GBs of data and unlimited minutes at half the regular monthly charge. This initiative underscores the company’s deep appreciation for the pivotal role teachers play in shaping the minds and social realities of future generations.

“We understand that teachers are the foundation of our communities. You are not just educators—you are mentors, role models, and guides shaping the future by investing in the lives of your students,” Blackburn told teachers.

Signing up for the One Special Teacher Plan is simple: teachers are only required to provide proof of employment and a valid ID.

Additionally, in a move to ensure greater convenience for the GTU and its members, Blackburn announced that Mobile Money Guyana (MMG) is now facilitating the payment of teachers’ membership dues to the union.

“We are thrilled to support the Guyana Teachers Union with a seamless digital solution that allows teachers to pay their dues easily and securely. This is positive development.”

General Secretary of the GTU, Coretta McDonald, expressed gratitude for the continued support and partnership between GTU and One Communications. “The theme for this World Teachers’ Day, ‘Valuing Teachers’ Voices Towards a New Social Contract for Education,’ resonates deeply with us. We know that One Communications value our voices and we are extremely grateful for this partnership. We applaud the efforts of Mr. Damian Blackburn and his team.” The breakfast events brought together educators and stakeholders to celebrate their contributions. It provided an opportunity to thank teachers for their dedication and to present them with tokens of appreciation.