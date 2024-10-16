Chanderpaul, Lord set up 7-wicket win for Demerara

GCB Senior Men’s Super50 Inter-county tournament Round 2…

Kaieteur Sports – A gritty unbeaten fifty from Tagenarine Chanderpaul and 4 wickets from Devon Lord saw Demerara to an easy 7-wicket win over Berbice yesterday at Bourda.

Taking first strike in front of a good crowd, panned out badly for Berbice, who were restricted to 129-10 after 40 overs. Only Junior Sinclair (37) and Tomani Caesar (24*) managed to get going.

Demerara’s bowlers were steady, led by spinner and Man-of-the-match Devon Lord who returned 4-28, along with the part-time spin of Akshaya Persaud (2-19) which was further backed by fast-bowlers Bernard Bailey (2-25) and Ronaldo Alimohamed (2-35).

Replying to a mediocre total, Demerara soared to 130-3 thanks to a classy 63* (5×4 2×6) from the in-form Tagenarine Chanderpaul, who found a partner in Matthew Nandu (44).

Pestano (1-14) and Sinclair (1-21) removed the dangerous Raymond Perez (0) and his captain Tevin Imlach (3) leaving Centurion from the last game, Chanderpaul and Nandu to anchor the innings.

Chanderpaul reached his half-century off 56 deliveries, as the 100 partnership between the pair, also came at a good rate, requiring a mere 122 balls.

Deodat (1-5) broke the partnership but Demerara were almost home by then, leaving wickets and balls remaining as Chanderpaul finished unbeaten.

Earlier, Bailey and Alimohamed knocked off the Berbice big four; Rampertab Ramnauth (0), Kevin Sinclair (3), Kevlon Anderson (3) and the explosive Johnathan Foo in no time, which left the Ancient County boys reeling.

Sinclair looked comfortable as he struck six fours but was undone by Lord, thus leaving lower-order batsmen in Zainul Ramsammy (13), Clinton Pestano (16), Nigel Deodat (10) and Caesar to help take their side to a respectable score.