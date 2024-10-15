Latest update October 15th, 2024 12:59 AM

Worker crushed by cement mix truck

Oct 15, 2024 News

Kaieteur News A serviceman lost his life on Saturday morning, after the rear right wheels of a 14-tonne ready-mix cement/ concrete truck ran over him while he was servicing a vehicle at Top Mix Cement, located at Great Diamond East Bank Demerara (EBD).

The dead man has been identified as, Patrick Picket. The man who operated the concrete truck is identified as Sham Singh. Further, the Ministry of Lab

our through the Occupational Safety and Health (OSH) Department reported that the incident occurred around 10:45h.

At the time of the tragic incident, Picket was servicing a vehicle, checking the differential oil underneath, when Singh reportedly drove the truck to the batching plant for loading.

“Mr. Picket was found lying injured on the ground by Mr. Harry Mahase, Batch Supervisor, and other st

aff members,” the OSH stated. Following that, Picket was rushed to the Diamond Regional Hospital by Mahase, however upon arrival, he was pronounced dead.

The OSH officer Neza King conducted an initial site visit to begin investigation and gather information about the circumstances surrounding the accident. “Unfortunately, primary witnesses were unavailable at the time, as they were providing statements at the police station,” the statement added. The OSH however insisted that their investigation will continue to establish the cause of the accident and make recommendations to prevent similar incidents.

Meanwhile, Minister of Labour Joseph Hamilton expressed his concern about workplace fatalities and encouraged workers and employers to adopt safe work practices on the job.

