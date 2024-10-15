We might soon have a new zookeeper!

Kaieteur News – Dem boys seh de Vee Pee might soon become de new zookeeper. Like he nah satisfied being de big boss in politics, so he decide fuh tek over de animals too. Dem boys want to know wha really going on. How come a whole Vee Pee got time fuh deal with the lions and monkeys when he already busy with oil and gas and talking to Ministers to mek sure dem behaving?

He even claim he ask Aneel fuh go check if a decision de President mek was constitutional about de Commissioner of Police. But who give he dat kind authority? Dem boys seh he trying fuh do everything, even de things that nobody ask he fuh do.

Now, he talking ‘bout fixing up de Zoo and Botanic Gardens like he is de new zookeeper and curator. But dem boys nah understand, since when de Zoo need a Vice President fuh plant flowers and feed de peacocks? Last time we check, de Botanic Gardens and de Zoo fall under de National Parks Commission. And both fall also under de Protected Areas Commission. So how come Vee Pee gan head project to enhance de Zoo and the Gardens?

Is like de Prezzy forget who responsible fuh these places, or maybe he just handing out extra assignments like Christmas gift. But dem boys seh it nah add up. De tram car plan, de new animals, all dem fancy ideas Vee Pee talking about, got fuh pass through de right people. Is nat like he can just wave a magic wand and turn de Zoo into a next Disneyland. But dem boys want fuh remind he that de National Parks Commission got to agree, and de Protected Areas Commission too and is dem in charge not he.

Dem boys seh something nah meshing. How Vee Pee suddenly got time fuh take care of zoo and gardens when he supposed to be handling big matters like oil and gas? Dem boys seh he spreading he-self too thin, like margarine on stale bread. Maybe he want to be known as de man who bring back de lions. But dem boys got a feeling he need fuh pick a lane and stick to it. After all, a Vee Pee can’t be all dem things at one time!

Talk half! Leff half!