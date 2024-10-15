TOTALTEC to open hospitality complex in Houston

Kaieteur News – TOTALTEC Inc., a provider of services to the energy and construction sectors here on Monday announced the launch of CampBOSS Inc., its new hospitality division.

CampBOSS is set to open its first hospitality complex in Houston, Greater Georgetown, in December 2024. The state-of-the-art facility will offer a range of amenities, including 52 comfortable rooms with plans to expand to over 100 within six to eight months. It will feature a restaurant with dining options for 88 guests, including a VIP dining room and a second kitchen dedicated to catering services. The complex will also include a fully equipped spa, fitness center, modern conference center, pool, and roof terrace.

“CampBOSS is designed to provide affordable, high-quality accommodation and services to meet the growing demand in Guyana’s dynamic market,” said Lars Mangal, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of TOTALTEC Inc. “We are committed to delivering exceptional cuisine and outstanding service, setting a new standard for hospitality in the region.”

Strategically located in Houston, the complex will offer convenient access to business districts and transportation links. CampBOSS will provide flexible room rental models to cater to different needs and budgets, along with integrated services such as catering, maintenance, laundry, and concierge support. CampBOSS also specializes in offering hospitality services for remote site operations, providing modular facilities for companies operating in Guyana and beyond.