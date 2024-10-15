Students’ dormitory at Jawalla to cost $310M

Kaieteur News- With the first ever secondary school at Jawalla Village, Region Seven set to cost $231 million, the students’ dormitory that is expected to complement the school will be built for $310 million.

This is according to information provided by the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) which revealed that on October 09, Sheriff Construction Inc. was awarded the $310,174,450 contract to construct the dormitory.

This publication understands that the dormitory will be accommodating children from neighbouring villages who are set to attend the secondary school in Jawalla when it is completed.

Kaieteur News reported that back in June, the Ministry of Education turned the sod for the construction of the Jawalla Secondary School which is set to cater for up to 250 students.

According to the ministry at the time, the school building will be constructed by Sheriff Construction Inc. who was given a period of eight months to complete the project.

It was reported that the school, when completed, will be equipped with facilities including Chemistry, Biology, Physics, and Information Technology laboratories, Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) laboratories, a Home Economics room, library space, teachers’ quarters, spacious classrooms and a small dormitory just to name a few.

Plans to have a secondary school constructed in the community of Jawalla were made last year when Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand and other senior officers within the ministry visited the community in March 2023 to determine the ideal location for the school.

It was reported that the secondary school will be the second of its kind in the Upper Mazaruni District and will help to ease the overcrowding at the DC Caesar Fox Secondary School in Waramadong. The ministry stated that this school will provide students in other communities, including Quebanang, Kako, Imbaimadai, Kambaru, Ominike, Abbou, and Eladupai, with the opportunity to receive a sound secondary education.

This publication understands that these students are currently either not receiving a secondary education or are being educated in primary tops which is a secondary department in a primary school.