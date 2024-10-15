Man dies after losing control of ATV

Kaieteur News- On Sunday, a 37-year-old man identified as Marlon Davidson lost his life after he lost control of the All Terrain Vehicle he was driving (ATV).

According to police, the incident occurred around 17:25hrs on the Sand Hill Trail in Cuyuni-Mazaruni, Region #7.

Davison was employed by Hopkinson Mining Security Firm and was a resident of Pouderoyen, West Bank Demerara. Police said that their enquiries disclosed that Davidson was headed east along the northern side of the trail at a fast rate. This resulted in him losing control of the vehicle and it flipped (turned turtle). This caused him to be pinned beneath the ATV on the surface of the trail and as a result of the impact, he sustained injuries about his body.

The man was said to be in an unconscious state when he was picked up by public-spirited citizens. He was then rushed to the Bartica Regional Hospital where he was examined by a doctor who pronounced him dead on arrival.