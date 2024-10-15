First general manager of GNCB passes away

Kaieteur News – Dr. Wilbert O. Bascom, once the Senior Managing Director of the Guyana National Cooperative Bank, Guyana, South America, died last Sunday, October 13, 2024, in Miami, Florida.

He was 87.

According to a release, author of, “Bank Management and Supervision in Developing Financial Markets,” and “The Economics of Financial; Reform, in Developing Countries,” Wilbert Bascom was the Chief of the Bureau of International Banking in the State of Florida. He was formerly an Assistant Lecturer at the City of London College, an Adjunct Professor at the Florida State University College of Business, and a Visiting Professor at the Florida International University Department of Economics. He also served as a Financial Advisor to the Government of Dominica. Dr. Bascom was a member of the Conference of State Bank Supervisors’ International Banking Council and the Florida International Trade and Investment Council. Wilbert Bascom was also Chairman of the Florida Export Finance Corporation’s Board of Directors.

Wilbert Owen Bascom was born on January 7, 1937, in the village of Vergenoegen, East Bank of Essequibo, but lived, as a young man with his siblings in the village of New Road Vreed-en-Hoop, West Coast Demerara. After completing high school in Georgetown, he worked in the Guyana Civil Service before migrating to the UK to study. It was from there that he answered the return-to-Guyana call and became the head of the Guyana National Co-operative Banking system.

In 1970, the then Government of Guyana established the Guyana National Co-operative Bank (GNCB) as a development bank to serve rural communities. It was in this banking system that Wilbert Bascom made a major contribution to his country.

After being the GM of the GNCB for many years, Bascom left Guyana for Dominica and later migrated to the United States of America. He leaves to mourn his wife, Kyree, his four children, and his five siblings who include Guyanese artist, novelist, and Guyana-Prize-winning playwright, Harold A. Bascom.