Belle Vue contract defies logic

Oct 15, 2024
Dear Editor,
Words come easy when it comes to the Belle Vue contract and shows everything that is wrong with it and the process which awarded it and still keeps it going.
As is being reported, several months after the award, it was found no substantial work has been done despite the advance of a princely contract sum, and the weak explanation offered that the ‘project is still within the contractual period’ does little to reassure or bring comfort to taxpayers.
The project from all indications is mired in controversy. The public purse should not be caught in such a dilemma.
The will, it seems, is not there to take decisive and firm action on this contract, for all the talks and threats. This one defies logic.
Regards,
Shamshun Mohamed
