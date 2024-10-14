Venezuelan woman reportedly murdered by jealous husband

Kaieteur News – A 25-year-old Venezuelan woman was reportedly murdered by her husband on Saturday evening at their Station Street, Kitty, Georgetown residence.

The dead woman has been identified as Yuni Zamora Castro. Her 60-year-old Venezuelan national husband, known only as “El Tio,” reportedly took his own life after killing the woman.

According to police, the couple lived together in a two-storey concrete house with several other Venezuelan nationals. Recently, the pair had been experiencing marital issues and Castro reportedly telling her husband that she no longer wanted to be with him due to his jealousy.

A friend of the victim, 42-year-old Anislaidy Diaz Leblanch, who worked with Castro at a food shop in Stabroek Market, recounted the events leading up to the tragic incident. She said that just hours before the fatal attack, she and Castro returned home from work and were sitting on the verandah when El Tio approached them and handed Castro a $1,000 to settle a $200 debt he owed her. The woman told him she did not have change and would repay him later.

Shortly afterward, El Tio went to the lower floor of the house. Castro followed, speaking on her phone when her husband suddenly attacked her with a knife, delivering multiple stab wounds. Diaz, fearing for her life, fled the house.

When police arrived, they found Yuni Zamora Castro lying face-up on the ground, having sustained 14 stab wounds. El Tio was found unresponsive. Both were pronounced dead at the scene by a doctor from the Georgetown Public Hospital. Their bodies have been transported to Memorial Gardens Funeral Home, awaiting post-mortem examination.