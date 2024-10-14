Venezuelan man found wounded on Vergenoegen roadway

Kaieteur News – On Saturday night, a 29-year-old Venezuelan man was found wounded on the roadway in Vergenoegen, West Coast Demerara (WCD).

Kaieteur News understands that the police from Leonora Police Station received a call around 10:30 p.m. from an unknown caller, reporting the discovery of the injured man. When officers arrived at the scene, they found the man, later identified as Dickson Sanchez of Tuschen, WCD, lying motionless with blood covering his body.

Sanchez was found with a swollen face, a chop wound, and an injury to his left hand. He was rushed to the Leonora Cottage Hospital, where he is currently receiving medical treatment.

CCTV footage is being reviewed as part of the investigation. Police have not yet disclosed what lead to Sanchez being injured.