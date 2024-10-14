PAHO warns dengue cases keep rising

– countries urged to strengthen response plans

Kaieteur News – In an epidemiological alert last week the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) urged countries in the Americas to strengthen their dengue response plans as cases continue to rise across the region.

With 2024 marking a record number of dengue cases and transmission season beginning in South America, PAHO emphasises the importance of surveillance, early diagnosis, and timely care to prevent severe cases and fatalities.

In a press release PAHO underscored that the Region of the Americas has reported over 11.7 million dengue cases as of September 9, 2024 – more than double the number of cases reported in 2023. All four serotypes of the dengue virus are now circulating in the region, increasing the risk of severe illness. The Southern Cone subregion has experienced a significant surge in cases, with increases of over 250% compared to the same period in 2023. While the case fatality rate has remained relatively low in the subregion, the possibility of increased cases could lead to more severe outcomes and place a burden on health systems.

PAHO is urging Member States to prioritize surveillance, early diagnosis, and timely care for dengue and other arboviruses. This includes taking timely measures to strengthen health systems, train healthcare workers, and provide clear guidance to patients and families.

Key PAHO recommendations include:

Strengthening surveillance and reporting of suspected and confirmed cases.

Analyzing the distribution of cases to identify hotspots and intensify vector control efforts.

Implementing effective vector control measures to reduce the density of Aedes aegypti mosquitoes to prevent transmission.

Educating the population on transmission and prevention measures and engaging communities in reducing the presence of Aedes aegypti mosquitoes.

Training healthcare personnel on the clinical management of dengue, focusing on early diagnosis and recognition of warning signs.

PAHO also recommends that health facilities prepare to manage a potentially larger number of dengue cases during peak transmission seasons, ensuring adequate patient flow and clinical care. The Organization offers a free virtual course on dengue management through its Virtual Public Health Campus and provides guidelines for clinical diagnosis and treatment. By taking these steps, countries can help mitigate the impact of dengue and reduce the number of severe cases and deaths.