Japanese tourist robbed on Cemetery Road

Oct 14, 2024

Kaieteur News – A Japanese tourist on vacation was on Friday night robbed by bandits on Cemetery Road, Georgetown.

Police identified him as Yuki Nakata. Nakata is staying on Freeman Street, East La Penitence. On Friday evening he was heading to a restaurant, when bandits attacked him around 19:00hrs, police said.

While walking along Cemetery Road, two men armed with knives reportedly pounced on him. They held Nakata at knife point forcing him to hand over his bag before making good their escape.  Nakata subsequently filed a police report. He told investigators that his stolen bag contained cash, a cell phone, a camera and his passport. Investigations are ongoing.

Guyana will host a successful 2024 CAC – GBBFF President

Kaieteur Sports –  President of the Guyana Body Building & Fitness Federation (GBBFF) Keavon Bess speaking recently expressed confidence that Guyana will successfully host the Central...
Chanderpaul, Adams star in exciting opening round – Demerara, Essequibo secure wins

Cache of activities planned for New Amsterdam’s 133rd anniversary

Golden Jags to face Suriname on Tuesday

Sir Clive Lloyd appointed to GCB as Special Technocrat

Bent Street ‘Champion of Champions’ Futsal C/ship set for Tuesday’s kick-off

