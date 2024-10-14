Japanese tourist robbed on Cemetery Road

Latest update October 14th, 2024 12:59 AM
Oct 14, 2024 News
Kaieteur News – A Japanese tourist on vacation was on Friday night robbed by bandits on Cemetery Road, Georgetown.
Police identified him as Yuki Nakata. Nakata is staying on Freeman Street, East La Penitence. On Friday evening he was heading to a restaurant, when bandits attacked him around 19:00hrs, police said.
While walking along Cemetery Road, two men armed with knives reportedly pounced on him. They held Nakata at knife point forcing him to hand over his bag before making good their escape. Nakata subsequently filed a police report. He told investigators that his stolen bag contained cash, a cell phone, a camera and his passport. Investigations are ongoing.
