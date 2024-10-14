Golden Jags to face Suriname on Tuesday

CONCACAF Nations League…

Kaieteur Sports – Guyana’s Golden Jaguars will be looking to rebound from their 3-1 defeat against Guatemala in their latest CONCACAF Nations League A match as they prepare to face a familiar rival, Suriname, on their home soil, Tuesday, October 15.

Stephen Duke-McKenna’s 31st minute success for the Jaguars was the lone goal in the showdown.

Competing at this level for the first time, the Jaguars continue to gain invaluable experience as they test themselves against some of the strongest teams in the region.

While the scoreline did not reflect the team’s efforts, the Jaguars created several promising opportunities throughout the match. Duke-McKenna’s goal was a testament to the team’s attacking potential, and despite some defensive errors, the squad showed resilience and determination throughout the game. The focus now will be on refining key aspects of their game, particularly defensive solidity and converting chances into goals.

Head Coach Jamaal Shabazz acknowledged the team’s progress but pointed out that failing to convert chances into goals made the difference. “We outplayed Guatemala for many moments in the game but did not score our numerous chances. They outscored us, plain and simple,” Shabazz stated. He further noted that although the result was disappointing, he was proud of the team’s execution of their build-up style of play. “Guyana now has a definitive style of play and identity,” he said, adding, “While I cannot put the ball in the back of the net, I take full responsibility for us not getting the results.”

This marks the Golden Jaguars’ historic first-time qualification for League A, and competing at this level allows the team to grow and adapt to the demands of elite football. Despite not securing a win yet, the Jaguars’ presence in League A signals the progress of Guyanese football on the international stage.

Speaking on the performance of the team, GFF President Wayne Forde noted; “As a fan above all else, it was difficult to accept the outcome of the game last night. We clearly belong at this level, and the first 45 minutes demonstrated that fact. However, we must take responsibility; it was hugely disappointing to see so many clear chances go unconverted, not to mention the sequence of mistakes that led to soft goals being scored against us. As a team, we are much better than our performances so far in this campaign.”

Forde also emphasized the continued efforts to support the team stating; “This is the team that went unbeaten in the 2023 Nations League, earning promotion to League A—something we always knew would be challenging. The GFF is making significant investments to ensure the best possible conditions are in place both on and off the pitch.”

Additionally, he expressed gratitude for the support provided by President Dr. Irfaan Ali to the GFF’s programme. “I would like to thank President Dr. Irfaan Ali for his unwavering commitment and support for our programme, as well as the Leonora authorities for their tremendous efforts in improving the hosting conditions at the venue,” he noted.

As they continue their journey in League A, the Golden Jags will go head-to-head once again with the Surinamese, from 20:00hrs at the Andre Kamperveen Stadium.

The Guyana Football Federation remains confident in the team’s potential and looks forward to seeing the Jaguars continue to grow in this highly competitive arena.