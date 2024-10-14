De biggest crook in Guyana…

Dem boys seh…

Kaieteur News – Dem boys seh de greatest thief ain’t de one who tief money from de treasury or tek bribes under de table. Nah, dem seh de biggest, baddest thief is de one who rig an election. When yuh rig election, yuh ain’t just tekking a little change. Nah man, yuh tekking a whole country. Is like yuh put yuh hand in everybody pocket same time and snatch dem vote. And worse yet, yuh want fuh tell dem that they ain’t feel de hand in dem pocket.

When yuh rig an election, yuh stealing more than just votes. Yuh stealing people’s hopes, dreams, and faith in democracy. Is like yuh mekking people think they got a chance fuh choose, but really, yuh done decide who gon win long before they even mark de ballot. Dat is disrespectful to de core, like a slap in de face to every man, woman, and child who believe that dem voice matter.

But dem boys seh de real trickery does come after. Because after yuh done rig it, yuh does tun round and force de people fuh live with it. Is like yuh tief dem house, mek dem sleep outside, and den yuh want dem fuh seh “Thank you, boss!” Dem seh it’s like givin’ a man de wrong medicine and then telling him he got to drink it and like it too.

Rigging an election ain’t just about winning. Is about forcing people to accept a government that they ain’t pick. Dem boys seh, when yuh do dat, yuh mekking people feel like dem voice is just noise, like it don’t matter what dem want, yuh gon do as yuh like. It’s de kinda thing dat does kill people spirit and mek dem give up on believing in any kinda change.

So when yuh hear people talk about corruption, dem boys seh don’t forget de one dat does start de whole mess—rigging election. Cause dat is de kind of tiefing that don’t just rob de country today. It rob de future too.

Talk half! Leff half!