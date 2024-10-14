Latest update October 14th, 2024 12:59 AM

Biker crushed by truck

Oct 14, 2024 News

Kaieteur News – A man yet to be identified was on Sunday afternoon crushed by a truck while riding an electric bike along the East Bank Demerara (EBD) Public Road.

Police said the accident took place around 14:03 hrs. at Bagotstown.

The truck and the electric biker were reportedly heading in the same direction towards Georgetown.

Just before crossing over in the vicinity of Car Care Enterprise (auto dealership), the truck reportedly knocked the bike from behind. The biker fell off his bike and was crushed by the truck.

An ambulance was summoned but the medical crew onboard pronounced him dead at the scene.

His body was subsequently taken to the Memorial Gardens Funeral Home.

Meanwhile, the truck driver has been taken into custody to assist with investigations.

