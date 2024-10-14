10 undersized pumps bought by APNU+AFC still not replaced at NDIA- AG Report

Kaieteur News – The Auditor General Report for the country’s 2023 public accounts revealed that 10 undersized pumps that were purchased for the National Drainage and Irrigation Authority (NDIA) at a whopping $600M under the previous administration have still not been replaced.

The report states that amounts totalling $600.886M were paid for the design, supply, installation and commissioning of nine fixed and three mobile high-capacity drainage pumps and associated structures/equipment.

It went on to say however, ten of the twelve engines supplied were determined to be undersized and incapable of running the pumps on a long-term basis and the Government requested that the contractor replace the ten engines. However none of the ten engines was replaced as requested.

In December 2023 this publication reported that there were concerns regarding the contract valued at $600.886M. The contract was awarded by the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board to the sum of US$3.602M equivalent to $753.397M on 05 June 2018 to Apolla International Limited for the design, supply, installation and commissioning of nine fixed and three mobile high-capacity drainage pumps and associated structures/equipment. The Contract was signed on 03 September 2018 by former Chief Executive Officer of NDIA, Fredrick Flatts.

The funding for the pumps was acquired under an India Line of Credit and total payments on the contract as at 31 December 2021 amounted to $600.886 million. It was noted for 2022, the entire sum of $152.511 million allotted for this project was not expended. The pumps were received in March 2020 and the installations were completed in 2021.

In 2022 the AG report had highlighted that 10 of the twelve engines supplied were deemed “undersized” and incapable of sustaining long-term operation for the designated pumps. Despite government requests for the contractor to replace these engines, none was replaced by the time of the report.

The installation for the fixed pumps were done at a number of locations including Hampton Court, Devonshire Castle, Den Amstel, Hope, Nootenzuil, Mora Point, and Rose Hall, alongside mobile pumps at Church Street, Sussex Street, and Ruimveldt South.

In response to these findings, the Ministry of Agriculture had acknowledged the unexpended sum, citing issues with the supplied pumps as the reason for the delay. Moreover, an assessment conducted by a technical team identified the need to replace ten undersized engines and utilize the remaining contract balance to rectify defects in the equipment.

However, despite the recommendation and communication from the Attorney General in August 2022, confirming the necessity to replace the engines, none of the 10 engines (three for mobile pumps and seven for fixed pumps) were exchanged as requested. The NDIA mentioned the supply of only one gear drive for the Devonshire Castle Pump Station, further emphasizing the unresolved issues with the project.

Conclusively, the Audit Office recommended continued engagement between the Agriculture Ministry and the Contractor to ensure the replacement of the ten engines, emphasizing the importance of proactive project management to detect and address issues promptly, thereby preventing delays and ensuring the intended budget utilization.