Latest update October 13th, 2024 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

We rich but we poor!

Oct 13, 2024 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – Guyana is a land of plenty, but it look like we ain’t get the memo. Deh boys seh we swimming in oil, but we belly empty.

Foreigners come in, dip dem bucket in we black gold, and drive out in SUVs, while we deh pon bicycle. Y’all hear ‘bout de hog share? Well, deh foreigners don’t just get de hog share, dem tek de whole pig! We left with de tail and we grateful if we get a sniff of de bacon.

It’s like we got a gold mine and we end up with de fool’s gold. And dem boys seh is not like de government didn’t have options. Oh no! If dem had ring-fenced dem oil projects, each Guyanese coulda bin collecting one million dollars a month. But instead, we get a lil one-off $200,000. Y’all ever try stretching $200,000? Is like trying to cover yuh bed with a handkerchief—it can’t stretch, buddy!

Dem boys seh, this oil money like a mirage. We seeing all dem numbers, de billions dem claiming, but when you reach out to touch it, it disappear like dem election promises. Meanwhile, de foreigners building mansions while we building up a debt with the shop. Dem rolling in riches while we rolling in debt.

Dem boys seh, Guyanese living in a paradox: we rich yet poor, blessed yet stressed. It’s like winning de lottery but yuh can’t cash de ticket. Guyana got diamonds, gold, timber, and oil, but we deh hustling fuh pay de light bill. Deh boys seh, we got plenty, but plenty not fuh we. And when yuh ask why, de answer simple: it’s ‘progress’—but somehow, we still deh pon de same old spot.

Talk half. Leff half.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | September. 30th, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

October 1st turn off your lights to bring about a change!

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Sir Clive Lloyd appointed to GCB as Special Technocrat

Sir Clive Lloyd appointed to GCB as Special Technocrat

Oct 13, 2024

Kaieteur Sports – The Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) is pleased to announce the appointment of Sir Clive Hubert Lloyd as Special Technocrat to the Board with immediate effect. Sir Clive’s appointment...
Read More
Bent Street ‘Champion of Champions’ Futsal C/ship set for Tuesday’s kick-off

Bent Street ‘Champion of Champions’ Futsal...

Oct 13, 2024

Hackett, Adams storm ahead in respective Divisions on Day 1 – Persaud tied for 2nd

Hackett, Adams storm ahead in respective...

Oct 13, 2024

Sampson’s hat-trick powers Belladrum to victory over Batavia

Sampson’s hat-trick powers Belladrum to victory...

Oct 13, 2024

Guatemala tame Golden Jaguars 3-1 in CONCACAF Nations League clash

Guatemala tame Golden Jaguars 3-1 in CONCACAF...

Oct 12, 2024

Sports infrastructure booms in Guyana under President Ali

Sports infrastructure booms in Guyana under...

Oct 12, 2024

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]