We rich but we poor!

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – Guyana is a land of plenty, but it look like we ain’t get the memo. Deh boys seh we swimming in oil, but we belly empty.

Foreigners come in, dip dem bucket in we black gold, and drive out in SUVs, while we deh pon bicycle. Y’all hear ‘bout de hog share? Well, deh foreigners don’t just get de hog share, dem tek de whole pig! We left with de tail and we grateful if we get a sniff of de bacon.

It’s like we got a gold mine and we end up with de fool’s gold. And dem boys seh is not like de government didn’t have options. Oh no! If dem had ring-fenced dem oil projects, each Guyanese coulda bin collecting one million dollars a month. But instead, we get a lil one-off $200,000. Y’all ever try stretching $200,000? Is like trying to cover yuh bed with a handkerchief—it can’t stretch, buddy!

Dem boys seh, this oil money like a mirage. We seeing all dem numbers, de billions dem claiming, but when you reach out to touch it, it disappear like dem election promises. Meanwhile, de foreigners building mansions while we building up a debt with the shop. Dem rolling in riches while we rolling in debt.

Dem boys seh, Guyanese living in a paradox: we rich yet poor, blessed yet stressed. It’s like winning de lottery but yuh can’t cash de ticket. Guyana got diamonds, gold, timber, and oil, but we deh hustling fuh pay de light bill. Deh boys seh, we got plenty, but plenty not fuh we. And when yuh ask why, de answer simple: it’s ‘progress’—but somehow, we still deh pon de same old spot.

Talk half. Leff half.